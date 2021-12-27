WhatsApp is hard at work in making the chat messaging platform more useful for users, and one of the new features that the Meta-owned company is currently working on is called Community, which will make conversations on WhatsApp more meaningful. The feature was first spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android and is now available for the beta build on iOS, confirming that the feature will be available for both platforms.

WhatApp’s new Community feature allows admins to link up to 10 groups into one community, helping group members to view the content of all linked groups. This is exactly like a common group chat. The admins of a community will have greater control than admins of a group. For example, community admins will be able to decide who can message on a group and who cannot, they can also choose to limit the messaging feature to themselves.

The new community feature will be very helpful especially for creators and business persons. They will be able to create a community consisting of people with similar interests. A business or a creator will thus be able to increase the reach of its products or pieces of content.

As pointed out by tipster WABetainfo, when users leave a community, they won’t be able to view the linked groups anymore. And those who’re new to a community won’t be able to view groups unlinked previously.

The WhatsApp community feature is currently in the developmental phase, and we don’t know when exactly the feature will be made available to the WhatsApp beta users. Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted as and when we get any leaks related to this new feature, so stay tuned.