Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is a PS4 remake of SEGA’s nearly seven year old title, which is rumoured to be included in PlayStation’s upcoming June PlayStation Plus catalogue.

The remade Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is set to launch on June 1st, which would line it up perfectly for PlayStation’s June PlayStation Plus lineup as Areajugones reports.

Beyond new graphical goodness for the PlayStation 4, there is also a new engine, new background music for each stage, new UI, and new opening cinematics for the characters to make just about everything about Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown feel new.

In this new release, there will also be more multiplayer features, such as spectating on online matches in real-time, and new tournament structures for you to compete in. To support this, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown can handle up to 16 players in a new lobby system, as well as having communication tools once in them.

In the rumours surrounding the upcoming June PlayStation Plus additions, it’s also believed that Star Wars: Squadrons will be the other PlayStation 4 title available, while PlayStation 5 users get their hands on the cooperative spy thriller Operation: Tango.