SEGA has announced that there are “no plans to bring Lost Judgment to PC at this time,” in a statement provided to PC Gamer.

You may have noticed when we covered the announcement that there was one platform missing from its current and next-gen lineup. The lack of a PC version announcement, unfortunately, was no mistake.

Talking to PC Gamer, SEGA announced that “The game is being announced for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Sega has no plans to bring Lost Judgment to PC at this time.”

“At this time,” does give a glimmer of hope that there might one day be plans for Lost Judgment to come to PC sometime in the future, but I wouldn’t count on it being any time soon. When it does finally arrive, it might end up just being for Google Stadia just like the previous Judgment.

It was briefly assumed that Lost Judgment would be arriving on PC after Tojo Dojo noticed that a Windows 10/Steam release was included within the list of platforms on the official countdown website for the announcement. That mention of a PC release was swiftly removed, however, so we’re not sure where it’s gotten to.

When it does release, we can expect to see Lost Judgment on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Series S and Series X on September 24th 2021.