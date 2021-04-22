Sony has confirmed its latest venture in PlayStation Plus Video which is launching as a test service in Poland today.

After a banner for PlayStation Plus Video was leaked yesterday, Sony has confirmed that it is indeed a real thing, where users can access over 20 movies and shows from Sony Pictures as part of their existing PlayStation Plus subscription.

The titles available on this service are set to “refresh” quarterly, according to Nick Maguire, Sony Interactive Entertainment vice president of global services, in an interview with the Polish tech website Spider’s Web.

For this quarter, the titles available on PlayStation Plus Video are as follows:

PlayStation Plus Video Pass movies

Bloodshot

Jumanji: The Next Level

Zombieland 2: Double Tap

Charlie’s Angels (2019)

Venom (2018)

The Equalizer 2

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Underworld: Blood Wars

Arrival

Sausage Party

Inferno (2016)

American Hustle

This is the End

Bad Boys (1995)

PlayStation Plus Video Pass series

Future Man (seasons 1-3)

SuperMansion (Seasons 1-3)

Community (Seasons 1-6)

Deadly Class (Seasons 1)

S.W.A.T. (Seasons 1-2)

Lost Girl (Seasons 1-5)

While Maguire and Sony are interested to see how the Polish subscribers use this new service, there’s no word on if this will lead to testing or a launch in other regions.