Sony has confirmed its latest venture in PlayStation Plus Video which is launching as a test service in Poland today.
After a banner for PlayStation Plus Video was leaked yesterday, Sony has confirmed that it is indeed a real thing, where users can access over 20 movies and shows from Sony Pictures as part of their existing PlayStation Plus subscription.
The titles available on this service are set to “refresh” quarterly, according to Nick Maguire, Sony Interactive Entertainment vice president of global services, in an interview with the Polish tech website Spider’s Web.
For this quarter, the titles available on PlayStation Plus Video are as follows:
PlayStation Plus Video Pass movies
- Bloodshot
- Jumanji: The Next Level
- Zombieland 2: Double Tap
- Charlie’s Angels (2019)
- Venom (2018)
- The Equalizer 2
- Baby Driver
- Blade Runner 2049
- Underworld: Blood Wars
- Arrival
- Sausage Party
- Inferno (2016)
- American Hustle
- This is the End
- Bad Boys (1995)
PlayStation Plus Video Pass series
- Future Man (seasons 1-3)
- SuperMansion (Seasons 1-3)
- Community (Seasons 1-6)
- Deadly Class (Seasons 1)
- S.W.A.T. (Seasons 1-2)
- Lost Girl (Seasons 1-5)
While Maguire and Sony are interested to see how the Polish subscribers use this new service, there’s no word on if this will lead to testing or a launch in other regions.