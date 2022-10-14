Enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming on Windows PCs running ARM64 with updated Xbox App

Microsoft Surface Event gave us a lot of exciting news, especially in terms of the new devices it will be offering. But this week wasn’t just all about those products. The tech giant also introduced other noteworthy revelations, including improvements in Teams and Edge, a new Windows 365 app, and the release date for its Adaptive Accessories. And to delight more customers and the entire Xbox community, Microsoft announced that it made updates to its Xbox App with Xbox Cloud Gaming to make it native ARM64 for Qualcomm computers.

This is huge news for people using ARM-based devices as it significantly means a better and faster experience when using the Xbox App. This changes things, especially for those still using the x86 Xbox App on ARM Windows PC, which is a bit disappointing in terms of its response.

Further, the updated Xbox app will allow Windows PCs running ARM64 to handle Xbox Cloud Gaming efficiently. And with the fact that most ARM laptops come with 5G capabilities, playing games everywhere can be truly seamless. It will also fully benefit those planning to purchase Microsoft’s newly unveiled Surface Pro 9 5G. With its connectivity, playing high-profile games is possible even without the NVIDIA GPU, thanks to the cloud gaming service within the Xbox app.

The news is just one of Microsoft’s latest efforts to improve its cloud gaming service. In the past few months after the first Xbox Cloud Gaming community update, we’ve seen the tech company introducing its plans and new works contributing to the improvement of Xbox Cloud Gaming. Recently, Microsoft also rolled out a new feature allowing users to directly access Xbox cloud games by searching for them on Bing using Edge. And after this week’s announcement of a partnership with Meta, Microsoft said it has plans to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to Meta Quest Store.