All new devices announced during Microsoft Surface event

The Microsoft Surface event was full of surprises, especially with the number of new Surface devices revealed by the tech giant alongside other products it will start offering. And if you are looking for a quick roundup of these incredible things announced by Microsoft, here is a short summary of the event.

The rumors about the upcoming Surface devices were confirmed by Microsoft this week. This includes the Surface Pro 9, a 2-in-1 with a 13-inch PixelSense display that brags up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be available on October 25, with its Intel and Arm models starting at $999 and $1,299, respectively. Specifically, you can choose between a 12th Gen Intel Core processor built on the Intel Evo platform with Thunderbolt 4 and a Microsoft SQ 3 powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon with 5G connectivity. Aside from these specs, Microsoft said it would be offering a special edition for the 10th anniversary of Surface in the form of a Surface Pro 9 with a laser-etched blue floral pattern. Unfortunately, it will only be a limited edition available in select markets. On a positive note, the aluminum body of the Surface Pro 9 now gets multiple color options, which finally frees us from its conventional gray color.

On the other hand, if you are looking for a new laptop, you might want to consider the Surface Laptop 5, which starts at $999. It is an Intel Evo-verified device with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processor (Core i5 and Core i7 options) and Thunderbolt 4. The company claims it is “over 50% more powerful than its predecessor” and has all-day battery life, though we still have to confirm this through future tests. And as the earlier rumors said, Surface Laptop 5 will be offered in two screen size options (though both have Dolby Vision IQ): 13.5 inches or 15 inches.

Meanwhile, as reported, the new Surface Studio will be called Surface Studio 2+. And unfortunately, the rumors are also true about its specs: Intel Core i7 H Series processor (though updated) and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. The components are not the latest by today’s standards, but they should be decent enough for most users. It is not too far from the current Surface Studio 2, which is probably why we are getting a Studio 2+ instead of a 3. The only change you’ll probably notice on it is its three new Thunderbolt 4 ports. And if you are interested, note that it starts at $4,299.99.

Aside from these devices, Microsoft is also offering new accessories and other products, like the new Adaptive Accessories with three components: Microsoft Adaptive Mouse, Microsoft Adaptive Hub, and Microsoft Adaptive Buttons. The accessories are fully customizable, allowing them to serve the specific needs of people with disabilities. And after their announcement in May this year, Microsoft finally confirmed their arrival on October 25.

Additionally, the tech giant presented two more accessories: Microsoft Presenter+ and Microsoft Audio Dock. The former is a Teams-certified wireless presentation tool remote providing easy controls. But aside from the basic slide controls, mute button, and screen pointer, it also has customizable controls and other functions designed for Teams.

Microsoft Audio Dock, on the other side of the coin, is more than just a speakerphone, though it exactly looks like that. It can also be a dock and a charger, making it a multi-purpose accessory on your desk. It can accept HDMI, USB-C x2, USB-A, and a pass-through PC charger. The Audio Dock also has Omnisonic speakers, integrated mute control, and dual forward-facing noise-reducing microphones. And as a Teams-certified device, it also has an integrated Teams button, giving you direct access to your meetings.