Microsoft introduced new Edge features improving security, accessibility, and productivity

New devices were not the only things announced by Microsoft this week: Edge is also getting a new set of features. At Ignite 2022, the company mentioned new Edge capabilities aimed at improving users’ security, accessibility, and productivity.

Ignite 2022 was full of surprises for Microsoft fans and followers. Some of the biggest news focused on Teams and Microsoft 365, but the improvements on Edge were also a thrilling highlight of the event. One of the biggest features that were stressed by Microsoft was the “Microsoft Edge Workspaces,” which should allow workers to collaborate easily by having access to a shared set of browser tabs. According to Microsoft, it is as easy as opening a link that will direct the users to all the files and documents they need to view together with their group. This will make joint projects as websites, working files, and other content can all be viewed simultaneously by different users in just a single place.

Edge will also now prevent you from entering the wrong websites when you type the incorrect address. This, whoever, is not just about making things precise: it is also a way to protect you from fraudulent copies of famous websites where bad actors are executing their crimes. Edge will do it through the new website typo protection improvements. With this feature, instead of directing you to the wrong website you typed, a full-screen warning will appear alongside a suggestion of the legitimate website closely related to your mistyped address.

Aside from the website typo protection, Microsoft pronounced the use of the enhanced security mode, an opt-in security feature that gives users “a less aggressive stance for turning on the feature only against the most unfamiliar sites.” There is also the new sensitive service domains feature that is meant for IT admins to help them prevent leaks of sensitive company data and files.

On the other hand, with the hopes of making the browser ideal for all kinds of individuals, Microsoft also announced a set of new accessibility tools, including Live Captions across the browser, Instant Answers that gives users direct and specific highlighted answers to their queries, customizable page colors for better browser viewing, and automatic image descriptions producing auto-generated alt texts.