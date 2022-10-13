Microsoft Adaptive Accessories arrives on October 25

Microsoft announced its Adaptive Accessories in May during its 12th annual Microsoft Ability Summit. Now, the company said that they are ready to be released on October 25.

Microsoft designed the Adaptive Accessories to promote better accessibility among people with disabilities while ensuring boosted productivity. The set comprises three components: Microsoft Adaptive Mouse, Microsoft Adaptive Hub, and Microsoft Adaptive Buttons. What’s special about them is their ability to allow customization depending on the users’ needs.

Microsoft Adaptive Mouse can be used via a USB-C connection or wirelessly. It can be standalone, but Microsoft is also offering it with the Microsoft Adaptive Mouse Tail. It also works with other 3D-printed mouse tail designs so that it can suit all kinds of users with specific physical needs. The company also considered whether the users would use it using their right or left hands. With this, its thumb support accessory can switch sides.

The Microsoft Adaptive Hub lets you wirelessly connect up to three devices or up to four Microsoft Adaptive Buttons. It also has oversized controls for easier access, such as dedicated buttons for power, Bluetooth, pairing, and profiles. It also has three USB-C ports, should you want the accessories you want to connect via cables.

Lastly, the Microsoft Adaptive Buttons give users an easier way to deliver specific commands using eight digital programmable inputs. It can be in the form of a d-pad, joystick, or dual-button design (the toppers can also be replaced with your self-produced 3D-printed accessories), so users with problems clicking small buttons can easily perform commands and inputs.

There is still no specific pricing for the Adaptive Accessories, but more things should be revealed about it as its release gets nearer.