New Windows 365 app is now in public preview

After only working on the Microsoft Remote Desktop app and website, Microsoft’s cloud-based service Windows 365 finally gets a dedicated app, which can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store by Windows 11 users.

The entrance of the new Windows 365 preview app will make things easier for users by allowing access to their cloud PCs via the Windows 11 taskbar or Start menu since it can be pinned. Through this, a single click can open a portal to the Windows 365 homepage where they can stream their listed Cloud PCs’ apps, settings, and content on any device.

As usual, the app can be used in full-screen or window mode, wherein the latter will allow better access to the local PC. It has a windowed mode button in the connection bar, and you can freely adjust its size (the resolution will also dynamically change as you do it).

Microsoft said it plans to soon ship the Windows 365 app as part of the Windows 11 devices, but for now, it can be downloaded from the Store or directly via windows365.microsoft.com. Additionally, the tech giant said it would soon allow organizations to provision Windows 365 Cloud PCs for non-regular workers like shift and part-time employees, who usually just need their cloud PCs for a limited time.

Aside from the app, Microsoft announced other cloud PC-related news during Ignite 2022, including the Windows 365 Government general availability, which is designed for Government Community Cloud and Government Community Cloud High organizations in the United States. Citrix HDX Plus for Windows 365, which can deliver a high-definition user experience, is also in preview now, though the company said it would be generally available later this calendar year.

Lastly, Microsoft shared a list of new cloud-optimized IT management capabilities of Windows 365. It also has plans for further development of its cloud PC service, including encryption of cloud PC disks using the organization’s customer-managed keys and single sign-on features.