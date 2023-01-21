Twitter will translate and recommend “amazing tweets” from people in other countries

Twitter recently launched new Blue subscription plans for Android and the web in six different countries. And a couple of days after announcing the plans, the Elon Musk-led company has announced a significant change coming to Twitter in the coming months.

Elon Musk recently took to Twitter to announce that his social media company would “translate & recommend amazing tweets” coming from people in different countries and cultures. In the same thread, Musk also said that Twitter would translate the tweets before recommending them to users. In simple terms, if Twitter thinks a tweet written in Japanese is “interesting” or “amazing,” it will automatically translate it and then recommend it to users.

In coming months, Twitter will translate & recommend amazing tweets from people in other countries & cultures — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023

According to Musk, Twitter’s new way of recommending tweets will come into effect in the coming months. In addition to the new way of recommending tweets, Twitter is also working on long-form tweets, a video chat feature, and many more, and they are expected to arrive in the “coming months” as well.

Twitter recently launched a dedicated Bookmark button for iOS users, enabling them to to save tweets to Bookmark list right from Tweet details. When your tweet is bookmarked, it will be treated as “partial like.” In the coming releases, Twitter will bring more improvement to it by allowing users to see how many times their tweets have been bookmarked. In short, Twitter will get a plethora of new features and improvements in the coming few months.

