Elon Musk’s Twitter is working on a video chat feature

Elon Musk recently revealed a list of new features coming to Twitter, but there are more than what the new Twitter chief told us. According to reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, the microblogging site is also working on the ability to do video chats on Twitter.

The video chat option will appear on the chat page, and you will be one click away from connecting to the person through a video chat. However, Paluzzi’s findings do not tell us everything about how the feature will work on the platform. As per Paluzzi’s findings, Twitter will allow users to mute the video call and give them the option to switch between audio and video calls, just like WhatsApp and other chat messenger platforms.

However, the video chat feature may not be as simple as on other platforms. Twitter might launch it as an optional feature, meaning users will have the option of whether they want to let other people request a video chat. In short, Twitter users will be able to turn off the feature when they want, exactly as you can turn off the DM button from your profile.

The video chat button on Twitter is currently in the development stage, which means you can not see it in your inbox. The reverse engineer did not reveal when the functionality might become available for the public to use. Meanwhile, the microblogging site will soon get long-form tweets, the ability to swipe right/left to move between recommended vs. followed tweets, and a new bookmark button.

In other Twitter news, the social media company recently moved the View Count button to the right. However, it does not greatly impact how the platform function, but its upcoming feature will certainly have one.

What do you think about Twitter’s upcoming new features? Let us know in the comments section below.