Twitter launches new Blue subscription plans for Android and the web

Twitter has announced the pricing of its much-talked-about Blue subscription plans across different platforms. The social media giant has not confirmed that Android users will also have to pay a monthly fee of $11 to get the paid subscription. The $11 monthly fee was earlier applicable to iOS users only.

However, Twitter still offers the Blue subscription at $8 a month, but it is available only to users on the web. For the web, Twitter also has an annual plan that will cost $84. The likely reason for the high price of the company’s Android and iOS apps is the fees charged by Google Play Store and Apple Store. The extra $3 will offset the charges Google and Apple take from entities that listed their apps.

For those who do not know, Twitter Blue is the company’s paid subscription plan that promises to offer the Verified batch and early access to select features. However, Twitter said that all the features that come with the paid subscription would become available to users when they purchase a plan, except the Verified batch. As explained by Twitter, the delayed verification is due to the fact that the company wants to ensure “subscribed accounts meet all requirements.”

Twitter will not let you sign up for Blue if your account is not more than 90 days old. The sign-up will also require your phone number. Additionally, once you are subscribed to Blue, you should not change your profile photo, display name, or username because doing so will result in the loss of the Verified batch.

Twitter Blue subscription plans are currently available on the web, iOS, or Android in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and the UK. However, the company said that it would expand to other markets in the future.

Will you buy the Twitter Blue subscription to enjoy its benefits? Let us know in the comments section.