Elon Musk reveals three upcoming features coming to Twitter

Elon Musk has recently tweeted a list of upcoming features Twitter will get in the next couple of weeks. According to the new chief of Twitter, the microblogging site will soon get long-form tweets, the ability to swipe right/left to move between recommended vs. followed tweets, and a new bookmark button.

Long-form tweets are the ability to post tweets that are not limited to 280 characters. It’s one of the features Musk has been wanting to add to Twitter ever since he took over the social media company. And as revealed by the new Twitter boss, the ability to put up long-form tweets is coming in early February.

A bookmark button is not new for Twitter users. However, Musk is planning to bring the Bookmark button to tweets instead of its existing state, where the button hides behind the share button. A Bookmark button will appear on tweets, just like the Reply, Retweet, and Like buttons. This UI change will be available on Twitter next week.

Twitter users will see another new feature on the platform as soon as later this week. Musk has said that it will be possible to do an easy swipe (right or left) to move between recommended vs. followed tweets. This functionality will roll out later this week so we can expect it by the end of Saturday.

Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week. First part of a much larger UI overhaul. Bookmark button (de facto silent like) on Tweet details rolls out a week later. Long form tweets early Feb. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2023

Twitter is going through massive changes under its new boss. The microblogging site recently added View Counts, making it easier for users to check how many times tweets have been seen without opening them. However, Musk’s days as CEO of Twitter are numbered, as he said he would resign from the position when he found someone foolish enough to take the job.

On a scale of one to ten, how much do you think Elon Musk scored as the CEO of Twitter? Let us know in the comments section.