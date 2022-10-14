Twitter will let you control who can @ you in tweets and replies

Twitter appears to be working on a new feature that will let users control who can @mention them in tweets or replies. Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong spotted it first and shared a screenshot showing how users can enable the functionality in Settings.

Currently, people who you have not blocked on Twitter can mention you in tweets and replies. You can also control who can reply to your tweets. But the ability to control who can @ you is slightly different in the sense that applies to tweets as well. So, a random person can not @mention you in a random Twitter thread. People with many followers, including celebrities, and influencers, will likely find this helpful.

When the feature goes live for everyone, you can stop others on Twitter from mentioning them by disabling the “Allow others to mention you” toggle. If you want @mention to work only with people you follow, you can do it too. In that case, you have to enable the “Allow others to mention you” toggle again.

Nothing has been shared on when it will be available for users. It is unclear whether it will be available for Twitter Blue subscribers only. Hopefully, we will get more clarity on its availability in the coming days. In the meantime, you can check out how the feature works below.

Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on Twitter pic.twitter.com/UemMCGcy70 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 13, 2022

Twitter is working on another important functionality. Again spotted by Wong, the microblogging site might introduce #hastags without clickable links.

For now, if you are based in Australia/ Canada/ New Zealand/ the US and have a Twitter Blue subscription, you can edit tweets until they are less than 30-minute old.

Do you find Twitter’s new feature to control who can mention you useful? Share your thoughts in the comments section.