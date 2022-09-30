Twitter posts its first-ever edited tweet, official launch seems imminent

We have long heard that Twitter is working on an Edit button to let users fix typos in their tweets. Now, it seems that Twitter is getting ready to bring the feature to the public very soon. The microblogging site has posted its first-ever edited tweet, signaling that the company may have wrapped up the development process.

The tweet put up by the company contains information on the last time the tweet was edited. The tweet also says that it is meant for testing purposes, and the company will let us know when how it goes. However, based on pieces of evidence, it is clear that there will be some time limit to how long the tweets will be available for editing. It is being said that the time limit will be 30 minutes.

It is also important to note that the editing option will be available to Twitter Blue subscribers at first. The fact that the official Twitter Blue handle has posted the first edited tweet hints that the paid users will get the feature first. However, we can not say anything about whether it will be available for regular Twitter users in the future. Hopefully, the social media giant will clarify that when the edit button officially launches.

hello this is a test to make sure the edit button works, we’ll let you know how it goes — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) September 29, 2022

Meanwhile, a Twitter Blue subscription will cost $4.99 from October, starting tomorrow. Twitter, in July, announced that it would increase the price from $2.99 to $4.99. So, be ready to spend that much if you want to use the edit functionality before the regular users.

Besides the new editing option, Twitter Blue subscribers will also get access to several exclusive new features, including Bookmark Folders, the ability to undo tweets, and Reader Mode. Hopefully, the microblogging site will keep adding more in the future to make its Blue subscription even more attractive.

Do you think Twitter should keep the editing feature exclusive to Blue subscribers, or should it make it available for everyone? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.