Twitter could do away with clickable links in #hashtags

After introducing the Edit Tweet feature, Twitter could plan another significant change for its microblogging platform. According to reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, the next big change coming to Twitter could be hashtags without clickable links, which could potentially change how we used Twitter in previous years.

Twitter is not entirely doing away with clickable links in hashtags, however. According to the reverse engineer, the change will not affect links in hashtags coming from brands. It makes sense because a chunk of the company’s revenue comes from brands promoting hashtags with icons.

However, it is not fully clear why Twitter wants to change how hashtags behave. Wong says that Twitter is experimenting with the feature, but influencer operations will be affected once it goes live. The changes will undoubtedly limit the reach of tweets.

We have not heard anything about the functionality from Twitter, but it seems that hashtags without clickable links could become live during times when the chances of spreading fake news are high. For example, it could be useful when elections are going on. The change could also be applied to selected hashtags. The company might remove the problematic clickable links from inappropriate hashtags after reviewing them.

Twitter is working on an experiment where #hashtags are no longer clickable links (unless the Tweet contains Branded Hashtags like #OneTeam and #Periscope that brands pay to add an icon next to hashtags for a while to promote stuff) Not sure what this is for… pic.twitter.com/DdcYyDVaNM — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 10, 2022

Besides hashtags without clickable links, Twitter might see many changes under Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO has proposed big changes, including making Twitter a private company. Elon Musk has a few days left to complete his Twitter acquisition, so we will know how he wants to change Twitter very soon.

Meanwhile, you can share with us your opinion about Elon Musk acquiring Twitter and the changes that may come to hashtags. Hit the comments to share your views.