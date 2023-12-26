WhatsApp on the web now allows sharing of status updates

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

WhatsApp doesn’t offer all its features on all platforms. WhatsApp web users are particularly deprived of many useful features available for mobile users, including the ability to share status updates. The good news is that the limitation is gone, with Meta rolling out status update sharing capability for WhatsApp web beta users.

The ability to share photos, videos, and text to Status directly from WhatsApp web is available to select users who joined the official beta testing program for the web client, according to WABetainfo. The feature was spotted in WhatsApp Web beta version 2.2353.59. However, due to its limited availability, installing that version doesn’t guarantee access to the feature. Luckily, users won’t have to wait long, as the company has plans to bring it to more people in the coming weeks.

Status updates on WhatsApp web are the same as the ones you upload from your mobile devices. This means whether your statuses include photos, videos, or text, they’re always end-to-end encrypted. On top of that, you can still view status updates uploaded by your WhatsApp contacts, like before.

However, there is no information on when status update sharing will come to non-beta WhatsApp web users. If you’re not a beta tester, the only way to upload your statuses on WhatsApp is by using your phone. And no, you can’t upload them from the WhatsApp desktop app.