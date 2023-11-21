Grok’s screenshots seen on X

Elon Musk’s xAI company is set to introduce its AI chatbot, Grok, as part of X’s top-tier subscription, X Premium+ and the screenshots have just surfaced online. Grok promises to be a more personable and witty alternative to other AI chatbots, drawing inspiration from the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. The X platform and web browsing capabilities will also access real-time information. What else makes it unique? Find it here.

Another image that shows how the Premium+ subscribers will be able to chat with @Grok! https://t.co/iye0SXwPe0 pic.twitter.com/Bcm2ohDrsS — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) November 20, 2023

The screenshot, which appeared on Twitter, shows a ChatGPT-like integration in black and white.

Grok will initially be available to a select group of testers before being rolled out to all X Premium+ subscribers. It will be integrated into the X app and accessible through a dedicated icon on the left-hand navigation bar. Non-subscribers will be prompted to upgrade to Premium+ to access Grok.

While an exact release date for Grok has not been announced, its inclusion in the X web app suggests an imminent launch. X’s help documentation indicates that Grok is “coming soon” to the Premium+ tier, priced at $16 monthly.

The leak’s timing can’t be perfect for Grok, given all the chaos at OpenAI with the sacking of CEO Sam Altman and all the events that happened after it. Do you think this is the right opportunity for Grok to shine?