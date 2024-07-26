Windows 11 24H2 users on Release Preview gets more colorful lockscreen, besides weather widget

The widget-packed lock screen has been around in other insider channels

Remember when Microsoft launched the weather widget for lock screens for Windows 11? Well, the Redmond tech giant is now expanding the feature beyond the weather. It also includes sports, traffic, and finance content in the latest update for Windows 11 insiders in the Release Preview channel.

Microsoft released Windows 11 Builds 26100.1297, or the KB5040529 update, overnight for Windows 11 24H2 users in the Release Preview channel. The lock screen change itself has been present in other earlier channels, but it being included and documented in this week’s build of Release Preview means that we’re getting close to the enhanced lock screen arriving on the Stable for everyone.

Besides, the Redmond tech giant also launched some of the July Windows features for the Release Preview insiders. As noted in the official documentation, we’re getting support for Emoji 15.1, the drag-and-drop feature between breadcrumbs in the File Explorer address bar, new Windows Share capabilities, the Game Pass recommendation card on the Settings, and even more in the Windows Backup app and Task Manager.

Windows 11’s latest version, the 24H2, is the latest, most AI-friendly version of the popular operating system. It’s currently available for Windows 11 insiders in several channels, bringing interesting features like the controversial know-all Recall for Copilot+ PCs, Live Captions, and more.

And for the first time in over a month, Microsoft finally launched an update for the 24H2 version for Release Preview users.