Instagram and Twitter (X) posts might soon appear on Google search

Google is testing a new feature in its search results that would display posts from both Twitter and Instagram. The feature, dubbed “Posts From,” is probably in the early stages of testing, so not everyone is seeing it yet.

When a user searches for a query, the “Posts From” section displays a selection of relevant tweets and Instagram posts. It is seen on Mastodon, but personally, I have not seen this feature yet, so it seems it is a test.

One potential benefit of the “Posts From” section is that it could help users find more up-to-date and relevant information on certain topics. For example, if a user searches for information on a news event, the “posts from” section could show them tweets and Instagram posts from journalists and eyewitnesses reporting on the event in real time.

In my opinion, the “Posts From” section may have some potential drawbacks. It could make it harder for users to find reliable and trustworthy sources of information. Furthermore, it might result in the spreading of false or misleading information. However, I trust that Google will address these issues if this feature becomes a reality.

Overall, it is too early to say whether the “Posts From” section will be a positive or negative addition to Google search results. It will be important to see how Google implements the feature and how users respond.

What is your take on it?