It is known to all that Twitter is working on an edit button to let users make amendments to their tweets. However, Twitter seems to be unwilling to give users plenty of time to make edits to their tweets. According to developer and app researcher Nima Owji, Twitter will give you no longer than 30 minutes to make amendments to your tweets.

When you put up a tweet on the micro-blogging site, it will notify you by displaying a text that reads, “Your tweet was sent. You can edit it for the next 30 minutes.” When you attempt to make edits to your tweet after the 30-minute time is over, a pop-up will appear on your display telling you that “your time to edit ran out,” according to screenshots posted by the app researcher. You can learn more about how the Edit button will work here.

This is what you're going to see if you run out of time! pic.twitter.com/bS882oHAIH — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) August 3, 2022

For now, an Edit button is planned to be an exclusive feature for the Twitter Blue subscribers, the price of which will be increased to $4.99 from mid-October. We haven’t heard anything on whether it will make the Edit button available to everyone sometime in the future. Apart from the ability to edit tweets, the company’s Blue subscribers also enjoy features such as an ad-free experience, Bookmark Folders, the ability to undo tweets, and Reader Mode. Twitter would try to expand its list of features exclusively available for premium users to attract more people to pay for the service.

Aside from the edit button, the micro-blogging site is working on several new features, including the ability to attach photos, videos, and GIFs to a tweet at the same time and the ability to pin replies in comments. Also, the company will soon give users the option to ‘unmention’ themselves from Twitter conversations if they are toxic. The micro-blogging site will roll out the feature once they are ready.

Which upcoming feature(s) are you waiting for the most if you are a Twitter user? Let us know in the comments below.