Twitter is currently working on what many people have been asking for a very long time. The micro-blogging site is finally working on an Edit button. However, it is not the only major feature Twitter users will get in the future.

As spotted by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, the micro-blogging site is also working on a new feature that will allow users to attach photos, GIFs, and videos to a tweet at the same time. Paluzzi has also shared the screenshot of the UI, which explains how the feature works.

Twitter seems to have started working on this feature a long time ago. The reverse engineer first found the reference for this in the Twitter Android app back in 2020. But for some reason, the company has taken two years to materialize the idea. It shouldn’t take much longer from now to launch the feature for the general public since the company seems to be giving it the final touch.

Paluzzi has also found references for this feature in the iOS app today, a big enough hint that it could also become available for iOS users when it is ready. To sum it up for you, the feature will likely be available for both Android and iOS users. However, the reverse engineer said nothing about whether it will be available for the Twitter web client.

#Twitter is working to allow you to attach photos, videos and GIFs to a tweet at the same time ? pic.twitter.com/uZazWRX0Yr — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 23, 2022

It is worth pointing out, though, that the ability to attach photos, videos, and GIFs to a tweet at the same time is still in the development phase. We are hoping that the micro-blogging site will release it to the public in the coming few months. We will, of course, notify you once it becomes available for everyone.

What do you think about this new feature? Is it something that you find useful on Twitter? Let us know what you think in the comments section.