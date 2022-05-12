Twitter is working on a new feature that lets authors of tweets pin their favorite replies in the comments section, according to reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong.

The reverse engineer spotted the “Pin reply” feature in the Twitter app, which indicates that the feature is in the works. Wong also shared a screenshot of the feature showing how the feature works. Unfortunately, you cannot reproduce it because the “Pin reply” is currently not available for users.

As you can see in the above image, “Pin reply” appear right at the top when you click on the three-dot view. However, it’s not exactly clear whether it will also let authors pin more than one reply in the comments.

Twitter is also working on several new features other than the ability to pin a reply. The company appears to be quite close to bringing an edit button to its micro-blogging platform. The edit button will perhaps be one of the most controversial Twitter features when it launches.

Twitter is working on “Pin reply” pic.twitter.com/VGYVT4PmLs — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 12, 2022

However, the edit button is expected to be available for the Blue subscribers and not everyone. We cannot say whether the reply pinning will also be exclusive to those who pay to use the platform.

Meanwhile, you can tell us in the comments if you think “Pin reply” will be helpful for you.