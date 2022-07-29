A year after launching its Blue subscription, Twitter is increasing the price of the subscription offering. In an email to its current subscribers, the microblogging site announced the Twitter Blue subscription price would go up from 2.99 to 4.99 per month come October. The price increase will be applied to both old and new subscribers from the said date.

In a statement to TechCrunch, a Twitter spokesperson said, “at launch, we felt strongly about keeping the subscription cost as low as possible while we tested, learned, and gathered feedback. We’ve since refined the vision for this product, conducted significant research, introduced new enhancements with more in development, and as such we are updating pricing.”

The announcement of the Blue subscription price increase comes a week after Twitter witnessed a 5% decline in Q2 revenue. The company said the decline was due to competition in the advertising market and the uncertainty regarding Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. Whatever the reasons are, the microblogging site seems to be in dire need of increasing its revenue after Elon Musk refused to complete the acquisition.

Twitter Blue subscription launched last year in select markets, including Australia and Canada. The social media giant then expanded its availability to more markets, including the USA and New Zealand. At launch, the subscription offering brought some exclusive features designed for the paid customers, including Bookmark Folders, the ability to undo tweets, and Reader Mode.

The microblogging site may bring more exclusive features to the Twiter Blue subscription offering to justify the price increase. Currently, the company is testing an Edit button with its paid users, and rumor is that it may be limited to Blue subscribers only.

Are you a Twitter Blue subscriber? If yes, do you think the price hike is justified? Let us know your thoughts in the Comments section below.