Top PS5 Racing Games For Steering Wheel Enthusiasts

For racing game aficionados, the PlayStation 5 offers a stunning array of titles that truly shine when paired with a quality steering wheel setup. The immersion and control a steering wheel provides elevates the experience from casual gaming to something approaching a genuine racing simulation. This article will guide you through some of the best PS5 racing games to play with a steering wheel, ensuring you get the most out of your setup.

Whether you’re a seasoned sim racer or new to the world of virtual motorsports, finding the right game is crucial. We’ll explore a variety of titles, considering factors like realism, gameplay mechanics, and compatibility with popular steering wheel peripherals.

What Are The Best Racing Games on PS5 With Steering Wheel Support?

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 is a flagship title for the PlayStation platform, renowned for its stunning graphics, realistic physics, and vast car roster. It offers a deeply immersive racing experience, especially when played with a compatible steering wheel. The game’s detailed force feedback and precise handling make every turn and acceleration feel incredibly authentic. The extensive career mode provides hours of gameplay, and the online multiplayer allows you to compete against racers from around the world. With constant updates and new content, Gran Turismo 7 remains a top choice for racing enthusiasts.

Gran Turismo 7 truly shines with a steering wheel, transforming the experience into a near-simulation. The game’s detailed physics engine and force feedback system provide an unparalleled sense of realism, allowing you to feel every bump, curve, and change in grip. This heightened level of control and immersion makes every race more engaging and rewarding.

Realistic Physics and Handling

Extensive Car Roster

Detailed Force Feedback

Online Multiplayer

Pricing: $69.99

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Assetto Corsa Competizione is a sim racing game focused on the GT World Challenge series. It’s known for its ultra-realistic physics engine and attention to detail. The game features official drivers, teams, cars, and circuits from the GT World Challenge, providing an authentic racing experience. Assetto Corsa Competizione is a challenging game that rewards precision and skill. It’s a great choice for sim racers who are looking for a realistic and competitive experience.

Assetto Corsa Competizione offers a pure and unadulterated sim racing experience. Its focus on realism extends to every aspect of the game, from the meticulously modeled cars and tracks to the advanced tire model and aerodynamic simulation. This level of detail makes it a demanding but ultimately rewarding game for those who appreciate the intricacies of motorsport.

Ultra-Realistic Physics Engine

Official GT World Challenge Content

Challenging and Rewarding Gameplay

Advanced Tire Model

Pricing: $39.99

F1 23

F1 23 is the official video game of the Formula 1 World Championship. It features all the official teams, drivers, and circuits from the 2023 season. The game offers a variety of game modes, including career mode, multiplayer, and time trial. F1 23 is a great choice for fans of Formula 1 who want to experience the thrill of racing in the world’s premier motorsport series.

F1 23 delivers an authentic and immersive Formula 1 experience. The game’s handling model has been refined to provide a more realistic and accessible feel, while the detailed car models and circuits capture the excitement and glamour of the sport. With its robust career mode and competitive multiplayer, F1 23 offers hours of entertainment for both casual and hardcore F1 fans.

Official F1 World Championship Content

Variety of Game Modes

Refined Handling Model

Immersive Experience

Pricing: $69.99

WRC Generations

WRC Generations is the official video game of the FIA World Rally Championship. It features all the official teams, drivers, and rallies from the 2022 season. The game offers a variety of game modes, including career mode, multiplayer, and time trial. WRC Generations is a great choice for fans of rally racing who want to experience the challenge and excitement of competing in the world’s toughest rallies.

WRC Generations provides an authentic and challenging rally experience. The game’s physics engine accurately simulates the unique handling characteristics of rally cars on a variety of surfaces, from gravel and snow to asphalt and mud. With its demanding stages and unforgiving environments, WRC Generations will test your skills and push you to the limit.

Official FIA World Rally Championship Content

Challenging and Authentic Rally Experience

Variety of Game Modes

Realistic Physics Engine

Pricing: $49.99

DiRT Rally 2.0

DiRT Rally 2.0 focuses on realism and challenging gameplay. It features a variety of rally cars and stages from around the world. The game offers a realistic physics engine and challenging handling model, making it a great choice for sim racers who are looking for a challenging and rewarding experience.

DiRT Rally 2.0 is a hardcore rally simulation that demands precision and skill. Its unforgiving stages and realistic physics engine will test your abilities and push you to the limit. The game’s focus on realism and challenge makes it a rewarding experience for those who are willing to put in the time and effort.

Realistic Physics Engine

Challenging Handling Model

Variety of Rally Cars and Stages

Focus on Realism

Pricing: $19.99

Project Cars 3

Project CARS 3 is a racing game that offers a blend of realism and accessibility. It features a wide variety of cars and tracks, and the game offers a variety of game modes, including career mode, multiplayer, and time trial. While some sim racing purists found it less realistic than its predecessors, it is still a fun and engaging experience when played with a steering wheel.

Project CARS 3 aims to bridge the gap between simulation and arcade racing. While it may not be as hardcore as some other titles on this list, it still offers a satisfying and engaging racing experience, especially when played with a steering wheel. The game’s wide variety of cars and tracks, combined with its accessible handling model, makes it a great choice for those who are new to sim racing.

Wide Variety of Cars and Tracks

Variety of Game Modes

Accessible Handling Model

Blend of Realism and Arcade

Pricing: $59.99

Feature Comparison

Game Realism Level Car Variety Difficulty Price Gran Turismo 7 High Extensive Medium $69.99 Assetto Corsa Competizione Very High Limited High $39.99 F1 23 High Limited Medium $69.99 WRC Generations High Moderate High $49.99 DiRT Rally 2.0 Very High Moderate Very High $19.99 Project CARS 3 Medium Extensive Easy $59.99

Choosing the right racing game depends on your preferences. If you seek ultimate realism, Assetto Corsa Competizione or DiRT Rally 2.0 are excellent choices. For a broader experience with a mix of realism and accessibility, Gran Turismo 7 or F1 23 are great options. Project CARS 3 offers a more casual experience, while WRC Generations caters to rally enthusiasts.

Tips

Check Compatibility: Ensure your steering wheel is compatible with the PS5 and the specific game you want to play.

Ensure your steering wheel is compatible with the PS5 and the specific game you want to play. Adjust Settings: Experiment with force feedback and sensitivity settings to find what feels best for you.

Experiment with force feedback and sensitivity settings to find what feels best for you. Practice Makes Perfect: Mastering a steering wheel takes time and practice. Don’t get discouraged if you struggle at first.

Mastering a steering wheel takes time and practice. Don’t get discouraged if you struggle at first. Consider a Racing Seat: For maximum immersion, consider investing in a dedicated racing seat.

Getting The Most From Your Virtual Racing Setup

Choosing the right PS5 racing game and pairing it with a compatible steering wheel can drastically improve your racing experience. Whether you’re looking for the ultimate

