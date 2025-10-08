Best IPhone Weather Apps In 2024

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Staying informed about the weather is crucial, whether you’re planning your day or preparing for a trip. Luckily, your iPhone can become a powerful weather forecasting tool with the right app. There are numerous weather widget apps available on the App Store, each offering unique features and interfaces.

Choosing the perfect weather app can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the six best weather widget apps for iPhone, considering accuracy, design, customization, and functionality. This guide will help you find the perfect app to keep you ahead of the elements.

Which iPhone Weather App Should You Choose?

Carrot Weather

Carrot Weather stands out with its darkly humorous and customizable weather reports. You can adjust the app’s personality from friendly to snarky, and the app delivers accurate weather data from various sources, including Dark Sky. The widgets are highly customizable, allowing you to display the information most important to you.

Carrot Weather is perfect for users who want accurate weather forecasts with a side of personality. The app provides detailed information, including hourly and daily forecasts, radar maps, and severe weather alerts.

Key Features:

Darkly humorous weather reports

Customizable personalities

Accurate weather data from multiple sources

Highly customizable widgets

Pricing: Premium subscription required for full access, starting at $4.99 per month.

AccuWeather

AccuWeather is a well-known weather app that provides comprehensive weather information, including MinuteCast forecasts, which give you minute-by-minute precipitation updates. The app also features radar maps, video forecasts, and severe weather alerts. Its widgets offer various sizes and display options, allowing you to see current conditions, hourly forecasts, or daily summaries at a glance.

AccuWeather is an excellent choice for users who need detailed and up-to-the-minute weather information. The app’s MinuteCast feature is particularly useful for those who want to stay ahead of rapidly changing weather conditions.

Key Features:

MinuteCast minute-by-minute precipitation forecasts

Radar maps and video forecasts

Severe weather alerts

Customizable widgets with various display options

Pricing: Free with ads; premium ad-free version available for $3.99 per month.

WeatherBug

WeatherBug is known for its extensive network of weather stations, providing hyper-local weather data. The app offers detailed forecasts, radar maps, and lightning alerts. Its widgets display current conditions, hourly forecasts, and severe weather alerts. WeatherBug also features a lifestyle section with information on allergies, pollen levels, and other health-related weather factors.

WeatherBug is ideal for users who want highly accurate and localized weather information. The app’s extensive weather station network ensures that you receive the most precise forecasts for your specific location.

Key Features:

Extensive network of weather stations for hyper-local data

Detailed forecasts and radar maps

Lightning alerts

Lifestyle section with allergy and pollen information

Pricing: Free with ads; premium ad-free version available for $9.99 per year.

The Weather Channel

The Weather Channel app is a comprehensive weather resource that provides detailed forecasts, radar maps, and severe weather alerts. The app also features video forecasts and news stories related to weather events. Its widgets display current conditions, hourly forecasts, and daily summaries. The Weather Channel is a trusted source for weather information and offers a user-friendly interface.

The Weather Channel is a reliable choice for users who want a comprehensive weather app with a wide range of features. The app’s video forecasts and news stories provide valuable context and insights into weather events.

Key Features:

Detailed forecasts and radar maps

Severe weather alerts

Video forecasts and news stories

User-friendly interface

Pricing: Free with ads; premium ad-free version available for $4.99 per month.

Hello Weather

Hello Weather offers a clean and straightforward interface with accurate weather data from various sources. The app provides hourly and daily forecasts, radar maps, and customizable notifications. Its widgets are simple and informative, displaying current conditions, hourly forecasts, or daily summaries. Hello Weather focuses on providing essential weather information without unnecessary clutter.

Hello Weather is perfect for users who want a simple and easy-to-use weather app. The app’s clean interface and accurate data make it a reliable choice for staying informed about the weather.

Key Features:

Clean and straightforward interface

Accurate weather data from multiple sources

Customizable notifications

Simple and informative widgets

Pricing: Premium subscription required for full access, starting at $5.49 per year.

Weather Underground

Weather Underground provides hyper-local weather forecasts from a network of personal weather stations. The app offers detailed forecasts, radar maps, and customizable alerts. Its widgets display current conditions, hourly forecasts, and daily summaries. Weather Underground also features a unique “Smart Forecasts” feature that provides personalized weather recommendations based on your activities.

Weather Underground is an excellent choice for users who want highly localized and personalized weather information. The app’s network of personal weather stations ensures that you receive the most accurate forecasts for your specific location.

Key Features:

Hyper-local weather forecasts from personal weather stations

Detailed forecasts and radar maps

Customizable alerts

“Smart Forecasts” feature for personalized recommendations

Pricing: Free with ads; premium ad-free version available for $3.99 per month.

Feature Comparison

Feature Carrot Weather AccuWeather WeatherBug The Weather Channel Hello Weather Weather Underground Data Source Multiple AccuWeather Multiple IBM Multiple Personal Stations Minute-by-Minute No Yes No Yes No No Humor Yes No No No No No Price \$4.99/month \$3.99/month \$9.99/year \$4.99/month \$5.49/year \$3.99/month

Tips

Consider your needs: Think about what features are most important to you, such as minute-by-minute forecasts, radar maps, or customizable widgets.

Think about what features are most important to you, such as minute-by-minute forecasts, radar maps, or customizable widgets. Read reviews: Check out reviews from other users to see what they have to say about the app’s accuracy, reliability, and user-friendliness.

Check out reviews from other users to see what they have to say about the app’s accuracy, reliability, and user-friendliness. Try out free versions: Many weather apps offer free versions with limited features. Try out a few different apps to see which one you like best before committing to a paid subscription.

Weather Forecasts Made Easy

Choosing the right weather widget app can significantly enhance your iPhone’s functionality, keeping you informed and prepared for any weather conditions. By considering your specific needs and preferences, you can find the perfect app to stay ahead of the elements.

FAQ

What is the most accurate weather app for iPhone?

AccuWeather and Weather Underground are often cited as highly accurate due to their extensive data sources and hyper-local weather stations.

Are the paid weather apps worth the cost?

Paid weather apps often offer ad-free experiences, more detailed forecasts, and additional features like customizable widgets and advanced radar maps. Whether they’re worth it depends on your individual needs and preferences.

Do weather apps drain the iPhone battery?

Some weather apps can drain the battery if they are constantly updating in the background. Adjusting the app’s settings to update less frequently or only when the app is open can help conserve battery life.

Can I use the built-in Weather app on my iPhone?

Yes, the built-in Weather app is a reliable option for basic weather information. It provides hourly and daily forecasts, radar maps, and severe weather alerts.

How do I add a weather widget to my iPhone’s home screen?

To add a weather widget, touch and hold an empty area on your home screen until the apps jiggle. Tap the “+” button in the upper-left corner, search for the weather app you want, select the widget size and style, and tap “Add Widget.”

Related reading