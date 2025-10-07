Fix ASUS Touchpad Not Working On Windows 11/10

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Experiencing a non-responsive touchpad on your ASUS laptop running Windows 11 or 10 can be frustrating, especially when you’re on the go. The touchpad is an essential component for navigation and productivity, and when it fails, it can significantly disrupt your workflow. Fortunately, there are several troubleshooting steps you can take to resolve this issue and get your ASUS touchpad working again.

This guide provides a comprehensive approach to diagnosing and fixing an ASUS touchpad that’s not functioning correctly on Windows 11 or 10. We’ll cover everything from basic checks to driver updates and hardware considerations, ensuring you have all the necessary tools to restore your touchpad to its optimal state.

Why Is My ASUS Touchpad Not Working?

Check Basic Settings and Hardware

Before diving into more complex solutions, ensure the touchpad isn’t simply disabled or experiencing a minor glitch.

Check the Touchpad Enable/Disable Key: Look for a key on your keyboard, often labeled with a touchpad icon (usually F6, F7, F9, or F10). Press the Fn key along with this key to toggle the touchpad on or off. Restart Your Laptop: A simple restart can often resolve temporary software glitches that might be affecting the touchpad. External Mouse Test: Connect an external mouse to your laptop. If the external mouse works, it helps confirm that the issue is isolated to the touchpad itself. Clean the Touchpad: Dust, debris, or moisture on the touchpad surface can interfere with its functionality. Clean the touchpad with a soft, dry cloth.

Outdated, corrupted, or incompatible drivers are common causes of touchpad problems.

Open Device Manager: Press the Windows key, type “Device Manager,” and press Enter. Locate Mice and Other Pointing Devices: Expand the “Mice and other pointing devices” category. Update Driver: Right-click on your touchpad device (usually named something like “ASUS Touchpad” or “Synaptics Touchpad”) and select “Update driver.” Search Automatically for Drivers: Choose the option to “Search automatically for drivers.” Windows will attempt to find and install the latest compatible driver. If No Update is Found: If Windows doesn’t find a new driver, try uninstalling and reinstalling the existing driver.

Right-click on the touchpad device and select “Uninstall device.”

Restart your laptop. Windows will automatically reinstall the driver upon restart.

Download from ASUS Support: If the automatic update fails, visit the ASUS support website, enter your laptop model, and download the latest touchpad driver. Install the driver manually.

Troubleshoot Windows Settings

Windows settings can sometimes interfere with touchpad functionality.

Check Touchpad Settings: Press the Windows key, type “Touchpad settings,” and press Enter. Ensure Touchpad is Enabled: Make sure the touchpad toggle is switched to “On.” Adjust Sensitivity: Adjust the touchpad sensitivity settings to your preference. Sometimes, low sensitivity can make it seem like the touchpad isn’t working. Check Mouse Settings: In the same “Touchpad settings” window, click on “Additional mouse settings” (usually on the right side). Disable “Hide Pointer While Typing”: In the “Mouse Properties” window, go to the “Pointer Options” tab and uncheck “Hide pointer while typing.” This can sometimes resolve cursor visibility issues. Check Filter Keys: In the “Ease of Access” settings, ensure that “Filter Keys” is turned off. This feature can sometimes interfere with touchpad input.

Run Hardware and Devices Troubleshooter

Windows includes a built-in troubleshooter that can automatically detect and fix hardware-related issues.

Open Command Prompt as Administrator: Press the Windows key, type “cmd,” right-click on “Command Prompt,” and select “Run as administrator.” Run the Troubleshooter: Type the following command and press Enter: msdt.exe -id DeviceDiagnostic Follow the On-Screen Instructions: The troubleshooter will scan your system for hardware problems and attempt to fix them automatically.

Check for Conflicting Software

Certain software applications can sometimes conflict with touchpad drivers.

Identify Recently Installed Software: Think about any software you’ve recently installed that might be related to input devices or system utilities. Uninstall Suspect Software: Uninstall the software and restart your laptop to see if the touchpad starts working again.

Restore or Reset Windows

If all else fails, consider restoring your system to a previous state or resetting Windows.

System Restore: Use System Restore to revert your system to a point before the touchpad issues started. Reset Windows: As a last resort, you can reset Windows to its factory settings. Be sure to back up your important files before doing so, as this process will erase all data on your system drive.

Tips For a Smooth Touchpad Experience

Regularly check for driver updates through Device Manager or the ASUS support website. Clean the Touchpad Regularly: Prevent dust and debris buildup by cleaning the touchpad with a soft, dry cloth.

Prevent dust and debris buildup by cleaning the touchpad with a soft, dry cloth. Adjust Sensitivity Settings: Fine-tune the touchpad sensitivity settings to match your personal preference.

Fine-tune the touchpad sensitivity settings to match your personal preference. Avoid Extreme Temperatures: Extreme heat or cold can affect the performance of the touchpad.

Regain Control Over Your ASUS Touchpad

By following these troubleshooting steps, you should be able to identify and resolve the issue preventing your ASUS touchpad from working correctly on Windows 11 or 10. From basic checks to driver updates and system restores, this guide provides a comprehensive approach to getting your touchpad back in working order.

FAQ

Why is my ASUS touchpad not working after a Windows update? Sometimes, Windows updates can cause driver incompatibilities. Try updating or reinstalling your touchpad drivers through Device Manager or the ASUS support website.

How do I know if my touchpad driver is corrupted? If you see an error message in Device Manager related to your touchpad device, or if the touchpad is not responding at all, the driver may be corrupted.

Can a virus cause my touchpad to stop working? Yes, malware can sometimes interfere with hardware functionality. Run a full system scan with your antivirus software.

What if my touchpad works intermittently? This could be a sign of a hardware issue or a driver problem. Try updating the driver first. If the problem persists, contact ASUS support for hardware assistance.

Is there a way to disable the touchpad when I connect a mouse? Yes, in Touchpad settings, there is usually an option to “Leave touchpad on when a mouse is connected” which you can uncheck.

