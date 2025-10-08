4 Top Google TVs To Buy Now

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Choosing the right Google TV can be overwhelming with so many options available. This article cuts through the noise and highlights the four best Google TVs you can buy right now, considering factors like picture quality, features, and value. Whether you’re a casual streamer or a home theater enthusiast, you’ll find a Google TV on this list that perfectly suits your needs.

We’ve carefully selected these TVs based on extensive research and user reviews, ensuring that each one delivers a premium viewing experience. From stunning 4K resolution to seamless integration with Google Assistant, these TVs offer the best of what Google TV has to offer.

Which Google TV Should You Choose?

Sony A95L: The Best Overall Google TV

The Sony A95L is a top-of-the-line Google TV that delivers exceptional picture quality thanks to its OLED panel and Cognitive Processor XR. Colors are vibrant, blacks are deep and inky, and the overall image is incredibly realistic. It’s a fantastic choice for anyone who wants the best possible viewing experience. The A95L also boasts excellent sound quality and a sleek, minimalist design.

Sony’s A95L Google TV will elevate your home theater. The TV’s stunning visuals and intelligent processing create an unparalleled viewing experience. It also has advanced features like Acoustic Surface Audio+ and Google Assistant integration to make it the centerpiece of your entertainment setup.

OLED Panel with Cognitive Processor XR

Acoustic Surface Audio+

Google Assistant Integration

Perfect for Home Theaters

Pricing: $2,799

TCL QM8: The Best Value Google TV

If you’re looking for a Google TV that offers excellent performance without breaking the bank, the TCL QM8 is a great option. This TV features a Mini-LED display with QLED technology, delivering bright, vibrant colors and impressive contrast. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for an enhanced HDR experience.

The TCL QM8 offers a great balance of performance and affordability. Its Mini-LED display technology ensures a bright and vibrant picture, while its smart features and user-friendly interface make it a pleasure to use. With its impressive picture quality and affordable price, the TCL QM8 is a great choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Mini-LED with QLED Technology

Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Support

Excellent Value for Money

User-Friendly Interface

Pricing: $799

Hisense U8 Series: The Best Google TV for Gaming

The Hisense U8 Series is an excellent choice for gamers thanks to its low input lag and high refresh rate. It features a Quantum Dot display for vibrant colors and supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The U8 Series also includes HDMI 2.1 ports, allowing you to take full advantage of the latest gaming consoles.

Hisense’s U8 Series Google TV is designed to deliver a smooth and responsive gaming experience. Its low input lag and high refresh rate ensure that you won’t miss a beat, while its Quantum Dot display technology delivers stunning visuals. With its gaming-focused features and affordable price, the U8 Series is a great choice for gamers.

Low Input Lag

High Refresh Rate

Quantum Dot Display

HDMI 2.1 Ports

Pricing: $1,099

Chromecast with Google TV (4K): The Best Streaming Device

While not a traditional TV, the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is a fantastic option for adding Google TV functionality to any existing TV. It supports 4K HDR streaming and comes with a user-friendly interface. It’s small, portable, and easy to set up, making it a great choice for anyone who wants to upgrade their streaming experience.

The Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is a versatile streaming device that brings the Google TV experience to any TV. Its compact design and easy setup make it a convenient option for upgrading your streaming experience. With its support for 4K HDR streaming and Google Assistant integration, the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) is a great choice for anyone who wants to enjoy their favorite content on any TV.

4K HDR Streaming

User-Friendly Interface

Portable and Easy to Set Up

Google Assistant Integration

Pricing: $49.99

Feature Comparison

Here’s a quick comparison of the key features of the four Google TVs we’ve highlighted:

Feature Sony A95L TCL QM8 Hisense U8 Series Chromecast with Google TV (4K) Display Tech OLED Mini-LED with QLED Quantum Dot N/A (Streaming Device) HDR Support Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Gaming Features Excellent Good Excellent (HDMI 2.1) N/A Price $2,799 $799 $1,099 $49.99

Tips

Consider your viewing habits: If you watch a lot of movies, prioritize picture quality. If you're a gamer, look for low input lag and high refresh rates.

Think about your budget: Google TVs are available at a wide range of price points. Set a budget and stick to it.

Read reviews: Before you buy, read reviews from other users to get a sense of the TV's strengths and weaknesses.

Finding the Right Google TV for You

Choosing the right Google TV depends on your individual needs and preferences. Consider your budget, viewing habits, and desired features to find the perfect TV for your home.

FAQ

What is Google TV?

Google TV is a smart TV platform that combines live TV, streaming services, and apps into one easy-to-use interface.

What are the benefits of Google TV?

Google TV offers a personalized viewing experience, seamless integration with Google Assistant, and access to a wide range of streaming services and apps.

Can I use Google TV on any TV?

You can use Google TV on any TV with an HDMI port by using a streaming device like the Chromecast with Google TV (4K).

How do I set up Google TV?

Setting up Google TV is easy. Simply plug in the device, connect to your Wi-Fi network, and follow the on-screen instructions.

