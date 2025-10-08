Fix Ubisoft Connect Not Working: Troubleshooting Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Ubisoft Connect is the gateway to your favorite Ubisoft games, allowing you to connect with friends, earn rewards, and access exclusive content. However, like any online platform, Ubisoft Connect can sometimes encounter issues, leaving you unable to launch games or access its features. This guide provides a comprehensive set of troubleshooting steps to resolve common problems and get you back into the game.

Whether you’re facing connection errors, crashes, or other glitches, this guide will walk you through the most effective solutions. We’ll cover everything from basic checks to more advanced troubleshooting techniques, ensuring you can quickly identify and fix the issue preventing Ubisoft Connect from working correctly.

How Do I Fix Ubisoft Connect When It’s Not Working?

Check Your Internet Connection

Verify your internet connection: Ensure your device is connected to a stable internet network.

Ensure your device is connected to a stable internet network. Restart your router: Power cycle your router by unplugging it, waiting 30 seconds, and plugging it back in.

Power cycle your router by unplugging it, waiting 30 seconds, and plugging it back in. Run a speed test: Check your internet speed to ensure it meets the minimum requirements for Ubisoft Connect.

Restart Ubisoft Connect and Your Computer

Close Ubisoft Connect completely: Ensure the application is not running in the system tray or background processes.

Ensure the application is not running in the system tray or background processes. Restart your computer: A simple restart can resolve temporary software glitches.

A simple restart can resolve temporary software glitches. Relaunch Ubisoft Connect: After the restart, open Ubisoft Connect and check if the issue is resolved.

Clear Ubisoft Connect Cache

Close Ubisoft Connect: Make sure the application is fully closed.

Make sure the application is fully closed. Open File Explorer: Navigate to the Ubisoft Connect cache directory. The default location is usually C:\Program Files (x86)\Ubisoft\Ubisoft Game Launcher\cache .

Navigate to the Ubisoft Connect cache directory. The default location is usually . Delete the contents of the cache folder: Select all files and folders within the cache directory and delete them.

Select all files and folders within the cache directory and delete them. Restart Ubisoft Connect: Launch the application and see if the problem persists.

Open Ubisoft Connect: Launch the Ubisoft Connect application.

Launch the Ubisoft Connect application. Check for updates: Ubisoft Connect usually prompts for updates automatically. If not, check the settings menu for an “Update” option.

Ubisoft Connect usually prompts for updates automatically. If not, check the settings menu for an “Update” option. Install any available updates: Follow the on-screen instructions to install the latest version of Ubisoft Connect.

Follow the on-screen instructions to install the latest version of Ubisoft Connect. Restart Ubisoft Connect: After the update, restart the application.

Disable Conflicting Software

Identify potential conflicts: Common culprits include antivirus software, firewalls, and VPNs.

Common culprits include antivirus software, firewalls, and VPNs. Temporarily disable conflicting software: Disable each program one at a time to identify the source of the conflict.

Disable each program one at a time to identify the source of the conflict. Test Ubisoft Connect: After disabling each program, check if Ubisoft Connect is working correctly.

After disabling each program, check if Ubisoft Connect is working correctly. Configure exceptions: If a specific program is causing the issue, add Ubisoft Connect to its list of exceptions or whitelist.

Reinstall Ubisoft Connect

Uninstall Ubisoft Connect: Use the Windows Control Panel or Settings app to uninstall Ubisoft Connect.

Use the Windows Control Panel or Settings app to uninstall Ubisoft Connect. Download the latest version: Visit the official Ubisoft website to download the latest version of Ubisoft Connect.

Visit the official Ubisoft website to download the latest version of Ubisoft Connect. Install Ubisoft Connect: Follow the on-screen instructions to install the application.

Follow the on-screen instructions to install the application. Launch Ubisoft Connect: After installation, launch the application and log in.

Check Ubisoft Server Status

Visit the Ubisoft Support website: Check the official Ubisoft Support website for server status updates.

Check the official Ubisoft Support website for server status updates. Monitor social media: Follow Ubisoft’s official social media channels for real-time updates.

Follow Ubisoft’s official social media channels for real-time updates. Wait for server maintenance to complete: If servers are down for maintenance, wait until the maintenance is complete before trying to connect.

Run Ubisoft Connect as Administrator

Locate the Ubisoft Connect executable: Find the UbisoftConnect.exe file in the installation directory (usually C:\Program Files (x86)\Ubisoft\Ubisoft Game Launcher ).

Find the UbisoftConnect.exe file in the installation directory (usually ). Right-click the executable: Right-click on the UbisoftConnect.exe file.

Right-click on the UbisoftConnect.exe file. Select “Run as administrator”: Choose the “Run as administrator” option from the context menu.

Choose the “Run as administrator” option from the context menu. Confirm the action: If prompted, confirm the action and launch Ubisoft Connect.

Verify Game Files

Open Ubisoft Connect: Launch the Ubisoft Connect application.

Launch the Ubisoft Connect application. Go to the “Games” tab: Navigate to the “Games” tab in Ubisoft Connect.

Navigate to the “Games” tab in Ubisoft Connect. Select the game: Choose the game you’re having trouble with.

Choose the game you’re having trouble with. Click on “Properties”: Find the “Properties” option for the game.

Find the “Properties” option for the game. Verify game files: Look for a “Verify files” or “Verify integrity” option and click it.

Look for a “Verify files” or “Verify integrity” option and click it. Wait for the process to complete: Allow Ubisoft Connect to verify the game files and download any missing or corrupted files.

Tips

Keep your drivers updated: Outdated graphics drivers can cause compatibility issues.

Outdated graphics drivers can cause compatibility issues. Run a malware scan: Malware can interfere with application functionality.

Malware can interfere with application functionality. Check for Windows updates: Ensure your operating system is up to date.

Comparing Potential Solutions

Solution Difficulty Time Required Effectiveness Restarting Computer Easy 2-3 minutes Medium Clearing Cache Medium 5-10 minutes Medium Updating Ubisoft Connect Easy 5-15 minutes High Reinstalling Ubisoft Connect Medium 15-30 minutes High

Getting Back to Gaming on Ubisoft Connect

By following these troubleshooting steps, you should be able to resolve most issues preventing Ubisoft Connect from working correctly. Remember to check for server outages and keep your software up to date for a smoother gaming experience.

FAQ

Why is Ubisoft Connect not launching? Ubisoft Connect may not launch due to corrupted files, outdated software, or conflicts with other applications.

How do I clear the cache for Ubisoft Connect? Navigate to the Ubisoft Connect installation directory and delete the contents of the “cache” folder.

Why is Ubisoft Connect stuck on loading? This can be caused by internet connectivity issues, server problems, or corrupted game files.

How do I update Ubisoft Connect? Ubisoft Connect typically updates automatically, but you can also check for updates in the application settings.

Related reading