Top 17-Inch Laptop Backpacks For Professionals

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Choosing the right laptop backpack is crucial for professionals who need to carry their 17-inch laptops, accessories, and other essentials comfortably and securely. The best backpacks combine durability, ample storage, ergonomic design, and a professional aesthetic, making them suitable for office commutes, business travel, and everyday use. This article explores seven of the best 17-inch laptop backpacks currently available, highlighting their key features and benefits to help you make an informed decision.

Whether you’re a frequent traveler, a daily commuter, or simply someone who needs a reliable way to transport your laptop and belongings, finding the perfect backpack can significantly improve your daily routine. We’ll delve into the specifications, comfort, and overall value of each backpack to help you find the one that best suits your needs and lifestyle.

What Are the Best 17-Inch Laptop Backpacks?

1. SwissGear 1900 ScanSmart Laptop Backpack

The SwissGear 1900 ScanSmart Laptop Backpack is designed for travelers, featuring a lay-flat design that allows you to keep your laptop in the bag during airport security screenings. Its durable construction and ample storage compartments make it a reliable choice for professionals on the go. The ScanSmart technology ensures convenience and efficiency during travel.

The backpack includes a dedicated laptop compartment that fits up to 17-inch laptops, along with multiple organizational pockets for accessories, documents, and personal items. The comfortable padded shoulder straps and back panel provide excellent support, even when carrying heavy loads. Its reinforced handle adds to the durability and ease of carrying.

Key Features:

ScanSmart lay-flat design

Dedicated 17-inch laptop compartment

Multiple organizational pockets

Padded shoulder straps and back panel

Price: $79.99

2. Osprey Packs Nebula Laptop Backpack

The Osprey Packs Nebula Laptop Backpack combines sleek design with practical functionality, making it an excellent choice for both office and travel. Its durable construction and thoughtful organization features ensure that your laptop and essentials are well-protected and easily accessible. The Nebula is built for comfort and convenience.

This backpack features a padded laptop sleeve that fits up to 17-inch laptops, a tablet sleeve, and multiple pockets for organizing your belongings. The breathable back panel and shoulder straps provide all-day comfort, while the integrated kickstand keeps the backpack upright when placed on the ground. Its scratch-resistant front panel adds to its durability.

Key Features:

Padded laptop and tablet sleeves

Breathable back panel and shoulder straps

Integrated kickstand

Scratch-resistant front panel

Price: $130.00

3. Timbuk2 Authority Pack

The Timbuk2 Authority Pack is a versatile and stylish backpack designed for urban professionals. Its durable construction, ample storage, and comfortable design make it ideal for daily commutes and business trips. The Authority Pack is built to withstand the rigors of daily use while keeping your belongings organized and secure.

The backpack features a padded laptop compartment that fits up to 17-inch laptops, along with multiple internal and external pockets for accessories, documents, and water bottles. The comfortable shoulder straps and back panel provide excellent support, even when carrying heavy loads. Its reflective details enhance visibility in low-light conditions.

Key Features:

Padded 17-inch laptop compartment

Multiple internal and external pockets

Comfortable shoulder straps and back panel

Reflective details

Price: $149.00

4. North Face Borealis Backpack

The North Face Borealis Backpack is a classic choice for students and professionals alike. Its durable construction, spacious compartments, and comfortable design make it suitable for a wide range of activities, from daily commutes to weekend adventures. The Borealis is known for its versatility and reliability.

This backpack features a dedicated laptop compartment that fits up to 15-inch laptops (though many 17-inch models will fit), a front organizational panel, and a large main compartment for books, clothing, and other essentials. The FlexVent suspension system provides excellent support and ventilation, while the durable water-resistant fabric protects your belongings from the elements.

Key Features:

Dedicated laptop compartment

Front organizational panel

FlexVent suspension system

Durable water-resistant fabric

Price: $99.00

5. Matein Travel Laptop Backpack

The Matein Travel Laptop Backpack is designed for travelers and commuters who need a spacious and organized backpack. Its multiple compartments, USB charging port, and anti-theft features make it a practical choice for everyday use. The Matein is built for convenience and security.

The backpack features a padded laptop compartment that fits up to 17-inch laptops, along with multiple organizational pockets for accessories, documents, and personal items. The external USB charging port allows you to charge your devices on the go, while the anti-theft pocket keeps your valuables safe. Its breathable back panel and shoulder straps provide all-day comfort.

Key Features:

Padded 17-inch laptop compartment

External USB charging port

Anti-theft pocket

Breathable back panel and shoulder straps

Price: $32.99

6. Incase ICON Laptop Backpack

The Incase ICON Laptop Backpack is a premium option for professionals who value both style and functionality. Its sleek design, durable construction, and thoughtful organization features make it an excellent choice for daily commutes and business travel. The ICON is designed to protect your tech while maintaining a professional look.

This backpack features a dedicated laptop compartment that fits up to 17-inch laptops, along with a tablet pocket and multiple organizational compartments for accessories and documents. The padded shoulder straps and back panel provide excellent support, while the durable nylon construction ensures long-lasting performance. Its minimalist design makes it suitable for any professional setting.

Key Features:

Padded 17-inch laptop compartment

Tablet pocket

Multiple organizational compartments

Durable nylon construction

Price: $199.95

7. Lenovo Laptop Backpack B810

The Lenovo Laptop Backpack B810 is a sleek and functional backpack designed for professionals and students. Its lightweight design, durable construction, and ample storage space make it an excellent choice for daily use. The B810 is perfect for those seeking a balance of style and practicality.

This backpack features a padded laptop compartment that fits up to 17-inch laptops, along with multiple pockets for accessories, books, and other essentials. The adjustable shoulder straps and padded back panel provide comfortable support, while the water-resistant material protects your belongings from light rain and spills. Its minimalist design makes it suitable for any setting.

Key Features:

Padded 17-inch laptop compartment

Multiple pockets for accessories

Adjustable shoulder straps and padded back panel

Water-resistant material

Price: $39.99

Tips

Consider the weight: A lighter backpack will be more comfortable to carry for extended periods.

A lighter backpack will be more comfortable to carry for extended periods. Check the padding: Adequate padding on the shoulder straps and back panel is essential for comfort.

Adequate padding on the shoulder straps and back panel is essential for comfort. Look for organization: Multiple compartments and pockets can help you keep your belongings organized.

Multiple compartments and pockets can help you keep your belongings organized. Assess the durability: Choose a backpack made from durable materials that can withstand daily wear and tear.

Choose a backpack made from durable materials that can withstand daily wear and tear. Think about security: Anti-theft features like hidden pockets and lockable zippers can provide added peace of mind.

Feature Comparison of Top 17-Inch Laptop Backpacks

Here’s a comparison table highlighting key features and prices to help you make an informed decision. This table provides a quick overview of the backpacks discussed, allowing you to easily compare their features and prices.

Backpack Laptop Size Key Features Price SwissGear 1900 ScanSmart 17-inch ScanSmart, Multiple pockets, Padded straps $79.99 Osprey Packs Nebula 17-inch Breathable back panel, Kickstand, Scratch-resistant $130.00

| Timbuk2 Authority Pack | 17-inch | Reflective details, Multiple pockets

FAQ

Related reading