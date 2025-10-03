6 Top USB-C SD Card Readers You Can Buy

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Choosing the right USB-C SD card reader can significantly streamline your workflow, whether you’re a photographer, videographer, or just someone who frequently transfers files. With so many options available, finding the best one for your needs requires careful consideration of factors like speed, compatibility, and durability. This article highlights six of the best USB-C SD card readers currently on the market, helping you make an informed decision.

We’ll delve into the specifics of each reader, outlining their key features, performance capabilities, and potential drawbacks. By exploring these top contenders, you’ll be well-equipped to select a reader that perfectly matches your requirements and budget.

Which USB-C SD Card Reader is Right for You?

Anker 2-in-1 USB-C SD Card Reader

The Anker 2-in-1 USB-C SD Card Reader is a compact and reliable option for everyday use. It supports both SD and microSD cards, making it versatile for different devices. Its plug-and-play design ensures easy operation without the need for additional drivers.

This reader is a great choice for transferring photos and videos from your camera or drone to your laptop or tablet. Its durable construction ensures it can withstand the rigors of daily use, making it a dependable companion for your on-the-go needs.

Key Features:

Supports SD and microSD cards

USB-C connectivity for fast data transfer

Compact and durable design

Plug-and-play operation

Price: $15.99

UGREEN USB-C SD Card Reader

The UGREEN USB-C SD Card Reader stands out with its fast data transfer speeds and wide compatibility. It supports UHS-I SD cards, allowing you to quickly transfer large files. Its aluminum alloy casing provides excellent heat dissipation and durability.

This reader is ideal for professionals who need to quickly offload large amounts of data from their cameras or other devices. Its robust design and reliable performance make it a valuable tool for any workflow.

Key Features:

Supports UHS-I SD cards for fast transfer speeds

Aluminum alloy casing for durability and heat dissipation

Wide compatibility with various devices

Compact and portable

Price: $19.99

ProGrade Digital Single-Slot SD Card Reader

The ProGrade Digital Single-Slot SD Card Reader is designed for professional photographers and videographers who demand top-tier performance. It supports UHS-II SD cards, offering blazing-fast data transfer speeds. Its rugged construction ensures it can withstand the demands of professional use.

This reader is a must-have for professionals who work with large files and require the fastest possible transfer speeds. Its reliability and performance make it an essential tool for any professional workflow.

Key Features:

Supports UHS-II SD cards for ultra-fast transfer speeds

Rugged construction for professional use

Single-slot design for optimal performance

USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface

Price: $29.99

Sony MRW-S1 UHS-II SD Card Reader

The Sony MRW-S1 UHS-II SD Card Reader is a high-performance reader designed for professional use. It supports UHS-II SD cards and offers incredibly fast data transfer speeds. Its compact and durable design makes it a great choice for on-the-go professionals.

This reader is ideal for photographers and videographers who need to quickly transfer large files from their cameras to their computers. Its reliability and performance make it an essential tool for any professional workflow.

Key Features:

Supports UHS-II SD cards for ultra-fast transfer speeds

Compact and durable design

USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface

Designed for professional use

Price: $39.99

Lexar Professional USB-C Dual-Slot Reader

The Lexar Professional USB-C Dual-Slot Reader allows simultaneous transfer from two SD cards, saving you time and improving workflow efficiency. It supports UHS-II cards for high-speed data transfer.

This reader is perfect for photographers and videographers who frequently work with multiple cards. The ability to transfer files simultaneously can significantly speed up your workflow.

Key Features:

Dual-slot design for simultaneous data transfer

Supports UHS-II SD cards

USB-C connectivity

Compact and portable

Price: $27.99

Transcend TS-RDF5K USB 3.1 SD Card Reader

The Transcend TS-RDF5K USB 3.1 SD Card Reader is a compact and versatile option that supports both SD and microSD cards. It offers fast data transfer speeds and is compatible with a wide range of devices.

This reader is a great choice for anyone who needs a reliable and affordable way to transfer files from their SD cards to their computer. Its compact design makes it easy to carry with you wherever you go.

Key Features:

Supports SD and microSD cards

USB 3.1 interface for fast data transfer

Compact and portable design

Wide compatibility

Price: $9.99

Tips

Consider your needs: Think about the type of SD cards you use and the transfer speeds you require.

Think about the type of SD cards you use and the transfer speeds you require. Check compatibility: Ensure the reader is compatible with your devices and operating system.

Ensure the reader is compatible with your devices and operating system. Read reviews: See what other users have to say about the reader’s performance and reliability.

Feature Comparison

Feature Anker 2-in-1 UGREEN USB-C ProGrade Digital Sony MRW-S1 Lexar Dual-Slot Transcend TS-RDF5K Card Support SD/MicroSD UHS-I SD UHS-II SD UHS-II SD UHS-II SD SD/MicroSD Interface USB-C USB-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 USB-C USB 3.1 Dual Slot No No No No Yes No Price (USD) $15.99 $19.99 $29.99 $39.99 $27.99 $9.99

This table provides a quick overview of the key features and prices of the SD card readers discussed, helping you compare and contrast their offerings.

Selecting the Best SD Card Reader

Choosing the right USB-C SD card reader depends on your specific needs and budget. Consider factors like transfer speed, card compatibility, and durability to make an informed decision.

FAQ

What is the fastest type of SD card reader?

SD card readers that support UHS-II cards and have a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface offer the fastest transfer speeds.

Can I use a USB-C SD card reader with a USB-A port?

Yes, you can use a USB-C to USB-A adapter to connect a USB-C SD card reader to a USB-A port. However, you may experience slower transfer speeds.

What does UHS-I and UHS-II mean?

UHS (Ultra High Speed) refers to the speed class of SD cards. UHS-II cards offer significantly faster transfer speeds compared to UHS-I cards.

Are all USB-C SD card readers compatible with all devices?

Most USB-C SD card readers are compatible with a wide range of devices, but it’s always a good idea to check the compatibility list before purchasing.

How important is the material of the SD card reader?

The material of the SD card reader can affect its durability and heat dissipation. Aluminum alloy casings are often preferred for their durability and ability to dissipate heat.

