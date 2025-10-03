Fix Your "Connection Is Not Private" Error In Google Chrome

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Encountering the “Your connection is not private” error in Google Chrome can be frustrating and concerning. This error message indicates that Chrome is unable to verify the security certificate of the website you’re trying to access, raising potential risks of data interception. Fortunately, there are several troubleshooting steps you can take to resolve this issue and regain secure browsing.

This guide will walk you through five effective fixes for the “Your connection is not private” error in Google Chrome. By following these steps, you can diagnose the cause of the problem and implement the appropriate solution, ensuring a safer and more reliable online experience.

Why Does Chrome Say “Your Connection Is Not Private”?

An incorrect date and time on your computer can interfere with Chrome’s ability to verify SSL certificates. SSL certificates have validity periods, and if your system’s date is outside of this range, the browser will flag the connection as insecure.

Step 1: Right-click on the date and time display in your taskbar (usually located in the bottom-right corner of your screen).

Right-click on the date and time display in your taskbar (usually located in the bottom-right corner of your screen). Step 2: Select “Adjust date/time.”

Select “Adjust date/time.” Step 3: Ensure that the “Set time automatically” option is enabled. If it’s already enabled, toggle it off and then back on to refresh the time synchronization.

Ensure that the “Set time automatically” option is enabled. If it’s already enabled, toggle it off and then back on to refresh the time synchronization. Step 4: If automatic time setting is not available or doesn’t work, manually set the correct date and time.

If automatic time setting is not available or doesn’t work, manually set the correct date and time. Step 5: Restart Chrome and try accessing the website again.

2. Clear Your Browsing Data

Cached data and cookies can sometimes cause conflicts that trigger the “Your connection is not private” error. Clearing your browsing data can resolve these conflicts.

Step 1: In Chrome, click the three vertical dots (menu) in the upper-right corner.

In Chrome, click the three vertical dots (menu) in the upper-right corner. Step 2: Select “More tools” and then “Clear browsing data.”

Select “More tools” and then “Clear browsing data.” Step 3: In the “Time range” dropdown, select “All time.”

In the “Time range” dropdown, select “All time.” Step 4: Check the boxes next to “Cookies and other site data” and “Cached images and files.”

Check the boxes next to “Cookies and other site data” and “Cached images and files.” Step 5: Click the “Clear data” button.

Click the “Clear data” button. Step 6: Restart Chrome and try accessing the website again.

3. Disable Chrome Extensions

Some Chrome extensions can interfere with network connections and security protocols, leading to the “Your connection is not private” error. Disabling extensions one by one can help identify the culprit.

Step 1: In Chrome, type chrome://extensions in the address bar and press Enter.

In Chrome, type in the address bar and press Enter. Step 2: Toggle off each extension one at a time.

Toggle off each extension one at a time. Step 3: After disabling each extension, try accessing the website that was displaying the error.

After disabling each extension, try accessing the website that was displaying the error. Step 4: If the error disappears after disabling a specific extension, that extension is likely the cause of the problem. Consider removing the extension or finding an alternative.

4. Check Your Antivirus Software

Antivirus software can sometimes block secure connections if it incorrectly identifies a website’s certificate as untrustworthy. Temporarily disabling your antivirus software can help determine if it’s the source of the problem.

Step 1: Locate the icon for your antivirus software in the system tray (usually in the bottom-right corner of your screen).

Locate the icon for your antivirus software in the system tray (usually in the bottom-right corner of your screen). Step 2: Right-click on the icon and look for an option to “Disable” or “Turn off protection.” The exact wording will vary depending on your antivirus software.

Right-click on the icon and look for an option to “Disable” or “Turn off protection.” The exact wording will vary depending on your antivirus software. Step 3: Disable the antivirus software for a short period (e.g., 15-30 minutes).

Disable the antivirus software for a short period (e.g., 15-30 minutes). Step 4: Try accessing the website that was displaying the error.

Try accessing the website that was displaying the error. Step 5: If the error disappears after disabling the antivirus software, you may need to adjust the antivirus settings to allow the website’s connection. Re-enable your antivirus software immediately after testing.

Using an outdated version of Chrome can lead to compatibility issues and security vulnerabilities that trigger the “Your connection is not private” error. Updating to the latest version can resolve these problems.

Step 1: In Chrome, click the three vertical dots (menu) in the upper-right corner.

In Chrome, click the three vertical dots (menu) in the upper-right corner. Step 2: Select “Help” and then “About Google Chrome.”

Select “Help” and then “About Google Chrome.” Step 3: Chrome will automatically check for updates. If an update is available, it will download and install it.

Chrome will automatically check for updates. If an update is available, it will download and install it. Step 4: Click the “Relaunch” button to restart Chrome and apply the updates.

Click the “Relaunch” button to restart Chrome and apply the updates. Step 5: Try accessing the website again.

Tips For Avoiding Future Errors

Keep your operating system and browser up-to-date.

Be cautious when installing browser extensions. Only install extensions from trusted sources.

Regularly clear your browsing data.

Ensure your antivirus software is properly configured and up-to-date.

Connection Error Fixed

By implementing these fixes, you can often resolve the “Your connection is not private” error in Google Chrome and restore secure access to the websites you need.

FAQ

Why am I getting a “Your connection is not private” error? This error usually means Chrome can’t verify the website’s security certificate, potentially indicating a security risk.

Is it safe to proceed when I see this error? It’s generally not recommended to proceed, as your data could be at risk. Try the fixes mentioned above first.

Can a VPN cause this error? Yes, sometimes a VPN can interfere with certificate verification. Try disabling your VPN to see if that resolves the issue.

Does this error mean my computer is infected with a virus? Not necessarily, but it’s a good idea to run a virus scan to be safe.

How often should I clear my browsing data? Clearing your browsing data every few weeks is a good practice to maintain browser performance and security.

