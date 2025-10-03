How To Recall An Email On Microsoft Outlook: Desktop And Web

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Have you ever sent an email and immediately regretted it? Perhaps you forgot an attachment, noticed a glaring typo, or sent it to the wrong person entirely. Fortunately, Microsoft Outlook offers a feature that allows you to recall emails, giving you a second chance to prevent your message from reaching its intended recipient. This guide will walk you through the steps to recall an email using both the desktop and web versions of Outlook.

Recalling an email can be a lifesaver in certain situations, but it’s important to understand its limitations. The recall feature works best when the recipient is also using Outlook and hasn’t yet opened the message. Even then, success isn’t guaranteed. Let’s explore how to initiate a recall and what factors can affect its outcome.

Can You Really Unsend That Email?

Recalling an Email on Outlook Desktop

Open the Sent Items folder: In Outlook desktop, navigate to your “Sent Items” folder. Double-click the email: Locate the email you wish to recall and double-click to open it in a separate window. Select Actions, then Recall This Message: In the Message tab, find the “Actions” group. Click the “Actions” dropdown menu and select “Recall This Message…”. Choose your recall option:

Delete unread copies of this message: This option attempts to delete the email from the recipient’s inbox if they haven’t read it yet.

This option attempts to delete the email from the recipient’s inbox if they haven’t read it yet. Delete unread copies and replace with a new message: This option allows you to delete the original email and replace it with a corrected version.

Check the “Tell me if recall succeeds or fails for each recipient” box: This is important for tracking the success of your recall attempt. Click OK: Outlook will attempt to recall the message. If replacing, compose and send the new email: If you chose to replace the message, a new email window will open. Compose your corrected email and send it.

Recalling an Email on Outlook Web (Outlook.com)

Unfortunately, the Outlook web version (Outlook.com) does not offer a built-in email recall feature for regular accounts. This feature is typically only available for users with Microsoft Exchange accounts within an organization. If you are using the web version through a business account, the steps are similar to the desktop version:

Open the Sent Items folder: Navigate to your “Sent Items” folder. Open the email: Find the email you want to recall and open it. Look for the “…” (More actions) menu: In the email view, you should see a “…” menu (More actions). Click it. Select “Recall message”: If the recall feature is available for your account, you’ll see “Recall message” in the dropdown. Select it. Choose your recall option: Similar to the desktop version, choose to delete the message or delete and replace it. Check the notification box: Check the box to receive a notification about the recall status. Click OK: Outlook will attempt to recall the message. If replacing, compose and send the new email: If you chose to replace the message, compose your corrected email and send it.

Factors Affecting Recall Success

Recipient’s Email Client: The recall feature works best when both sender and recipient are using Microsoft Outlook/Exchange environments.

The recall feature works best when both sender and recipient are using Microsoft Outlook/Exchange environments. Message Status: If the recipient has already opened the email, the recall will likely fail.

If the recipient has already opened the email, the recall will likely fail. Read Receipts: If the recipient has read receipts enabled, you’ll receive a notification even if the recall fails.

If the recipient has read receipts enabled, you’ll receive a notification even if the recall fails. Public Folders: Recalling messages sent to public folders is generally not possible.

Recalling messages sent to public folders is generally not possible. Time Elapsed: The sooner you attempt to recall the message, the higher the chance of success.

Tips for Successful Email Recalls

Act quickly! The window of opportunity for a successful recall is usually short.

Double-check recipients before sending. Prevention is always better than cure.

Use clear and concise subject lines to minimize confusion if a recall is necessary.

Enable read receipts to get confirmation when recipients open your emails.

Consider using delay delivery options for important emails to give yourself a buffer before they are sent.

Comparing Recall Capabilities: Desktop vs. Web

Feature Outlook Desktop Outlook Web (Outlook.com) Recall Functionality Yes Limited (Exchange accounts only) Replace Message Yes Yes (Exchange accounts only) Success Rate Higher Lower User Interface Application based Browser based

Preventing Email Regret

Recalling an email is a useful feature, but it’s not a perfect solution. The best approach is to take a moment to carefully review your emails before sending them. Proofread for errors, double-check recipients, and ensure that you’ve attached all necessary files. A little extra attention can save you from the need to recall an email in the first place.

FAQ

Can I recall an email if the recipient is using Gmail? No, the recall feature is most effective when both sender and recipient are using Microsoft Outlook/Exchange environments.

How long do I have to recall an email? The sooner you attempt to recall the message, the higher the chance of success. Act immediately after sending.

What happens if the recall fails? The recipient will receive the original email, and you will receive a notification that the recall failed.

Will the recipient know I tried to recall the email? If the recall succeeds, the original email will be deleted. If it fails, the recipient may receive a notification that you attempted to recall the message, depending on their Outlook settings.

Is there a way to undo sending an email in Outlook web version? For regular accounts, the Outlook web version (Outlook.com) does not offer a built-in email recall feature.

Mastering Email Recall: A Recap

Knowing how to recall an email in Microsoft Outlook, whether on desktop or web (when available), can save you from potential embarrassment or miscommunication. While recall isn’t guaranteed, understanding how it works and the factors that influence its success can increase your chances of effectively retrieving a mistakenly sent message.

