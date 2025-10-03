How To Add A Shared Mailbox In Outlook (Easy Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Shared mailboxes in Outlook are a fantastic way for teams to collaborate and manage emails efficiently. Instead of multiple individuals needing access to the same personal account, a shared mailbox allows authorized users to send and receive emails using a common address, streamlining communication and ensuring everyone stays in the loop.

This guide provides a straightforward, step-by-step process for adding a shared mailbox to your Outlook desktop application or web version. Whether you’re part of a customer service team, a project group, or any other collaborative environment, mastering this skill will significantly improve your team’s email management.

How Do I Access a Shared Mailbox in Outlook?

Prerequisites

Before you begin, ensure you have the following:

Permissions: You need to be granted “Full Access” permission to the shared mailbox by your Microsoft 365 administrator. Contact your IT department or administrator if you are unsure.

You need to be granted “Full Access” permission to the shared mailbox by your Microsoft 365 administrator. Contact your IT department or administrator if you are unsure. Outlook Desktop App or Web Version: This guide covers both the desktop application and the web version of Outlook.

Adding a Shared Mailbox in Outlook Desktop App

Open Outlook: Launch the Outlook desktop application on your computer. Go to File: In the top-left corner, click on the “File” tab. Click Account Settings: Select “Account Settings” from the dropdown menu, and then click “Account Settings” again. Select Your Email Account: In the “Email” tab, choose the email account you want to associate with the shared mailbox and click “Change…”. Click More Settings: In the “Change Account” window, click on the “More Settings…” button. Go to the Advanced Tab: In the “Microsoft Exchange” window, navigate to the “Advanced” tab. Add the Shared Mailbox: Under the “Mailboxes” section, click “Add…” Enter the Shared Mailbox Name: Type the name of the shared mailbox and click “OK”. Apply and OK: Click “Apply” and then “OK” to save the changes. Restart Outlook: Close and reopen Outlook for the shared mailbox to appear in your folder list.

Adding a Shared Mailbox in Outlook Web Version

Open Outlook Web App: Go to the Outlook web version in your browser and sign in with your account. Right-Click on Folders: In the left navigation pane, right-click on “Folders”. Add Shared Folder or Mailbox: Select “Add shared folder or mailbox…” from the context menu. Enter the Shared Mailbox Name: Type the name or email address of the shared mailbox and click “Add”. Access the Shared Mailbox: The shared mailbox will now appear in your folder list.

Tips for Managing Shared Mailboxes

Delegate Permissions: Ensure you delegate appropriate permissions (Full Access, Send As, Send on Behalf) to team members based on their roles.

Ensure you delegate appropriate permissions (Full Access, Send As, Send on Behalf) to team members based on their roles. Use Categories and Flags: Utilize Outlook’s built-in features like categories and flags to organize and prioritize emails within the shared mailbox.

Utilize Outlook’s built-in features like categories and flags to organize and prioritize emails within the shared mailbox. Create Rules: Set up rules to automatically move specific emails to folders, assign categories, or forward them to relevant team members.

Set up rules to automatically move specific emails to folders, assign categories, or forward them to relevant team members. Monitor Mailbox Size: Regularly monitor the shared mailbox’s size to ensure it doesn’t exceed storage limits.

Regularly monitor the shared mailbox’s size to ensure it doesn’t exceed storage limits. Establish Clear Guidelines: Create clear guidelines for how the shared mailbox should be used, including naming conventions, email etiquette, and response times.

Here’s a quick comparison of adding a shared mailbox in the desktop vs. web versions of Outlook:

Feature Outlook Desktop App Outlook Web Version Access Requires the Outlook desktop application installed. Accessible from any web browser. Steps More steps involved in the settings menu. Fewer steps, more direct process. Restart Required Requires restarting the Outlook application. No restart required; changes are immediate. Offline Access Can provide offline access to previously downloaded emails. Requires an internet connection.

Managing Team Emails Made Easy

Adding a shared mailbox in Outlook simplifies team collaboration and email management, ensuring that important communications are easily accessible and handled efficiently. Follow the steps outlined above, and you’ll be well on your way to optimizing your team’s workflow.

FAQ

How long does it take for a shared mailbox to appear after being added?

It usually appears within a few minutes, but sometimes it can take up to an hour. Restarting Outlook can help expedite the process.

Can I send emails as the shared mailbox?

Yes, if you have “Send As” or “Send on Behalf of” permissions, you can compose and send emails that appear to come directly from the shared mailbox.

What permissions do I need to access a shared mailbox?

You need “Full Access” permission to view the mailbox and its contents. “Send As” or “Send on Behalf of” permissions are required to send emails from the shared mailbox.

How do I remove a shared mailbox from Outlook?

In the desktop app, go to Account Settings > Account Settings > Change > More Settings > Advanced, select the shared mailbox, and click “Remove.” In the web version, right-click the shared mailbox in the folder list and select “Remove shared folder.”

Is there a limit to the number of shared mailboxes I can add?

While there isn’t a strict limit, adding too many shared mailboxes can impact Outlook’s performance. It’s best to add only the ones you actively use.

