Too bad, Gemini Live isn't yet able to reference your past chats

The feature is available on Gemini Advanced with Flash 2.0

Google has just recently launched a new Gemini feature that lets the AI chatbot “reference past chats,” similar to ChatGPT’s “memory.” Unfortunately, though, it won’t launch for Gemini Live, its humanoid lifelike voice assistant.

This capability, available for Gemini Advanced subscribers through Google One AI Premium, helps users pick up where they left off or get summaries of previous topics.

The feature is currently accessible in English and on web and mobile platforms, with plans for expansion to more languages and Workspace Business and Enterprise customers.

The company says in another post on X that it’s exclusive to the Gemini 2.0 Flash model and not available for conversations on Gemini Live. The new model arrived on the Gemini app some time ago, and it is also now available to try for developers.

But the catch is, that all the older models, including Gemini 1.5 Flash and 1.5 Pro, will only be supported on the Gemini app for the next few weeks as Google is preparing for a complete transition to 2.0 Flash.

If you don’t have an AI subscription yet, Google is recently offering a 50% discount on its Google One AI Premium subscription for eligible U.S. students, bringing the cost down to $9.99/month. This plan includes the newly integrated NotebookLM Plus, besides access to Gemini Advanced, AI tools in Google apps, 2TB storage, and Deep Research.

Gemini Live arrived some time ago, and it’s Google’s advanced AI assistant that lets you talk and engage with it in natural, real-time conversations. So, unlike traditional voice assistants, Gemini Live lets you have back-and-forth conversations, similar to ChatGPT’s lifelike advanced voice mode.