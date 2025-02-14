Google Gemini app is getting smarter with a Memory-like feature on ChatGPT

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The Google Gemini app is finally getting smarter. The AI chatbot now lets you recall your past conversations, similar to the Memory feature on ChatGPT.

Google describes, “Rolling out starting today, you can ask Gemini to consider your past chats to craft its responses. Easily pick up where you left off or have it summarize a previous topic. You can view, edit, or delete any chats you’ve had with Gemini, and see when it’s used.”

The feature is now live for folks with a Gemini Advanced subscription via Google One AI Premium, which Google is currently discounting its price by 50% if you’re an over 18-year-old student in the US.

It’s only in English for now and only available on the web and mobile plans, but Google promises that it’s launching it in more languages & to Workspace Business and Enterprise customers soon. It’s also only available when you pick the Gemini 2.0 Flash model, but can’t be used with in Gemini Live conversations.

On ChatGPT, the Memory feature remembers details and preferences between chats. You can enable, disable, view, or clear memories through the settings and maintain control over what ChatGPT remembers. Memories can be deleted individually or entirely, but once cleared, they cannot be restored.

Previously, Google has made Gemini 2.0 Flash the default model in the Gemini app, replacing older versions soon. Paid users retain access to features like a 1M token context window, Deep Research, and upgraded Imagen 3 for image generation.

And for developers, Gemini Flash 2.0 also quickly gained popularity, ranking in the top 4 on OpenRouter for its faster performance at lower cost. It outperforms competitors like OpenAI’s GPT-4o, which will soon be replaced by GPT-4.5 and GPT-5, despite some user feedback on request limits.