Google's Gemini Live challenges ChatGPT's humanoid Voice Mode

ChatGPT's Voice Mode is still in a closed testing, but is it a good sign?

Google launched the Gemini mobile app some time ago, posing as a direct challenger to Microsoft’s Copilot and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Fast forward to today, it seems like Google may be one step ahead of its competitors in the AI-powered assistant app landscape. Or, are they?

The company is now rolling out Gemini Live, akin to the humanoid Voice Mode on GPT-4o that’s currently being closely tested by a closed circle of its premium subscribers.

As Google describes, Gemini Live is a mobile conversational experience for free-flowing, interactive discussions with the Gemini AI. It supports hands-free use and allows users to interrupt, pause, or resume conversations at any time.

There are 10 different voices to choose from, as the announcement details, and it’s currently launching in English for Android Gemini Advanced subscribers on Pixel 9 phones with plans for an iOS expansion later.

Google is back with many interesting announcements at the Made by Google 2024 event. The Mountain View tech giant launched plenty of new devices, including the Pixel 9 phones, and many new AI features that come with them like the Recall-like Pixel Screenshots.

Besides, the Gemini app is now a built-in assistant on these new phones, and you can summon it via the power button. The on-device assistant is well integrated with Google apps and Android, and it can handle complex queries without relying on third-party AI providers. All text, image, and voice inputs are supported.