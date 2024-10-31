OpenAI debuts its advanced voice mode on ChatGPT desktop apps

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

The humanoid, lifelike advanced voice mode on ChatGPT is finally coming to the AI chatbot’s desktop apps.

OpenAI announced the update on X. “To access Advanced Voice on desktop, remember to download the latest version of the app,” the tweet reads.

The announcement came at a crucial time for OpenAI as the Microsoft-backed company recently opened the ChatGPT desktop app on Windows, just months after its macOS version dropped. It’s currently available only to paid users, but the free version should be coming in the near future.

The advanced voice mode on ChatGPT can engage with you in natural, conversational interactions—so much so that it can even understand nuances in speech and respond in a human-like manner, including vocal tics. Or, in other words, it can “err” and “hmm” just like any human would.

But it’s been a rocky release since the feature was first announced during the Spring Update event earlier.

OpenAI faced some problems regarding the AI voice’s resemblance to the AI character in the movie “Her” where the main character falls in love with the AI, and it also faced a delay in its release to paid users. It was also temporarily unavailable for users in Europe only until recently.

ChatGPT desktop app on Mac is only available for macOS v. 14 and above with Apple Silicon, whether it’s an M1 or better like the 2020 MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and 24-inch iMac.

Apple has recently redesigned the Mac Mini and other M4-equipped Macs, coming in a compact size and vibrant colors, although some complained about the awkward power button placement on the bottom.