The Surface Duo is a pretty unique device, and Microsoft understands that people may want to get to know the handset before shelling out $1400.

One of the ways they are enabling this is online live product demos, but another will be handset displays at selected locations at Best Buy and AT&T.

We now know when this will become available, with the WC reporting that the displays will be arriving at select Best Buy locations on the 28th August, same as AT&T.

Not all stores will be covered, so it is suggested that interested buyers call ahead.

Actual sales will start on the 10th of September, but you can already pre-order the handset here.

You can check out our previous coverage on Surface Duo below.