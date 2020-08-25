The Surface Duo is a pretty unique device, and Microsoft understands that people may want to get to know the handset before shelling out $1400.
One of the ways they are enabling this is online live product demos, but another will be handset displays at selected locations at Best Buy and AT&T.
We now know when this will become available, with the WC reporting that the displays will be arriving at select Best Buy locations on the 28th August, same as AT&T.
Not all stores will be covered, so it is suggested that interested buyers call ahead.
Actual sales will start on the 10th of September, but you can already pre-order the handset here.
