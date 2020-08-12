Microsoft Surface Duo will not be available outside the US for now

Microsoft today announced the availability of Surface Duo device in the US from September 10th. In the US, Surface Duo will be available from Microsoft Store, BestBuy and AT&T. However, Microsoft is not bringing the Surface Duo device outside the US for now.

“Initially, Surface Duo will be available in the US. We’ll share more information about market expansion at a later date,” Microsoft said in a statement.

Since the device is powered Snapdragon 855 processor, you will be able to use an unlocked Surface Duo device in other countries as well. Surface Duo will support the following network bands.

FDD-LTE: 1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,13,14,19, 20,25,26,28, 29,30,66

1,2,3,4,5,7,8,12,13,14,19, 20,25,26,28, 29,30,66 TD-LTE: 38,39,40,41,46

38,39,40,41,46 WCDMA: 1,2,5,8

1,2,5,8 GSM/GPRS: GSM-850, E-GSM-900, DCS-1800, PCS-1900

Microsoft Surface Duo device costs $1399 and you can pre-order it today.