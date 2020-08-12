Microsoft invented these innovative technologies for Surface Duo

Microsoft’s new Surface Duo comes with an impossibly thin two high-resolution touchscreens that work together to help people complete complex tasks faster with less cognitive effort. To bring the Surface Duo to life, Microsoft invented some new technologies. Microsoft mentioned about them in an official blog post, you can find the excerpt below.

Duo uses a custom pixel stack and each set of panels undergo extensive color and luminance calibration.

Microsoft developed new manufacturing processes to actively align pixels across screens.

The proprietary digitizer algorithms even consider when you are crossing the seam with your finger, making it feel like it’s one fluid screen.

Within the dynamic 360-degree hinge, custom-designed cables connect the displays to work together, across a variety of postures.

Microsoft designed a completely new dual-system architecture to deliver optimal performance and battery life within the thinnest, lightest design possible.

Every detail, from the layout of the motherboard and multi-cell battery, to the placement of inertial sensors, mics and antennas, was purposefully designed to unlock an entirely new interaction model across two screens.

You can now pre-order the new Surface Duo here from Microsoft Store starting at $1399. Surface Duo will work on AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon networks including subsidiary and international partner networks. You can also get up to $700 cash back with a qualified trade-in when you purchase Surface Duo device from Microsoft Store.