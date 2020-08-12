Full tech specs of Microsoft Surface Duo dual-screen smartphone

Surface Duo
Microsoft today officially announced the pricing and availability of Surface Duo dual-screen device. Surface Duo will cost $1399 for the base model and it will be shipping from September 10th. You can pre-order it today from Microsoft Store, BestBuy and AT&T. Along with the launch information, Microsoft also revealed some previously unknown information about Surface Duo device, you can read about it here. You can find the full tech specs of Surface Duo device below.

Tech specs of Microsoft Surface Duo:

Dimensions & Weight
  • Open: 145.2mm (H) x 186.9mm (W) x 4.8mm (T)
  • Closed: 145.2mm (H) x 93.3mm (W) x 9.9mm (T at hinge)
  • Weight: 250g
Display
  • Dual PixelSense Fusion Displays
  • Opened: 8.1” AMOLED, 2700×1800 (3:2), 401 ppi
  • Single PixelSense Displays: 5.6” AMOLED, 1800×1350 (4:3), 401 ppi
  • Wide color gamut: 100% SRGB and 100% DCI-P3
  • Display Material: Corning Gorilla Glass
SoC
  • Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform optimized for dual-screen experience
RAM & Storage
  • 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0
  • 6GB RAM
Battery & Charging
  • 3577mAh (typical) dual battery
  • Fast Charging using 18W charger in-box
Camera
  • Adaptive camera: 11MP, f/2.0, 1.0 ?m, PDAF, 84.0° diagonal FoV, optimized with AI for front and rear
  • Multi-frame HDR, dynamic range scene detection, portrait mode with adjustable depth
  • Up to 4K 60fps with EIS
Connectivity
  • WiFi: WiFi-5 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz)
  • Bluetooth: Bluetooth® 5.0
  • LTE: 4×4 MIMO, Cat.18 DL / Cat 5 UL, 5CA, LAA Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 150Mbps Upload
  • Bands Supported:
    • FDD-LTE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 66
    • TD-LTE: 38, 39, 40, 41, 46
    • WCDMA: 1, 2, 5, 8
    • GSM/GPRS: GSM-850, E-GSM-900, DCS-1800, PCS-1900
  • Location: GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS
Security & Authentication
  • Biometric lock type: Fingerprint reader
  • Security applications pre-loaded on device: Microsoft Authenticator
Pen & InkingSupports all in-market generations of Surface Slim Pen, Surface Pen and Surface Hub 2 Pen
Audio
  • Mono speaker, Dual mic with noise suppression and echo cancellation optimized for productive use in all postures.
  • Audio formats supported: 3GP, MP3, MP4, MKV, WAV, OGG, M4A, AAC, TS, AMR, FLAC, MID, MIDI, RTTL, RTX, OTA, IMY
  • Qualcomm aptX Adaptive
Exterior
  • Exterior Material: Corning Gorilla Glass
  • Color: Glacier
Android VerisonAndroid 10 with Microsoft Surface Duo UI
Price$1,399

Source: Microsoft

