Full tech specs of Microsoft Surface Duo dual-screen smartphone

|Dimensions & Weight
- Open: 145.2mm (H) x 186.9mm (W) x 4.8mm (T)
- Closed: 145.2mm (H) x 93.3mm (W) x 9.9mm (T at hinge)
- Weight: 250g
|Display
- Dual PixelSense Fusion Displays
- Opened: 8.1” AMOLED, 2700×1800 (3:2), 401 ppi
- Single PixelSense Displays: 5.6” AMOLED, 1800×1350 (4:3), 401 ppi
- Wide color gamut: 100% SRGB and 100% DCI-P3
- Display Material: Corning Gorilla Glass
|SoC
- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform optimized for dual-screen experience
|RAM & Storage
- 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0
- 6GB RAM
|Battery & Charging
- 3577mAh (typical) dual battery
- Fast Charging using 18W charger in-box
|Camera
- Adaptive camera: 11MP, f/2.0, 1.0 ?m, PDAF, 84.0° diagonal FoV, optimized with AI for front and rear
- Multi-frame HDR, dynamic range scene detection, portrait mode with adjustable depth
- Up to 4K 60fps with EIS
|Connectivity
- WiFi: WiFi-5 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz)
- Bluetooth: Bluetooth® 5.0
- LTE: 4×4 MIMO, Cat.18 DL / Cat 5 UL, 5CA, LAA Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 150Mbps Upload
- Bands Supported:
- FDD-LTE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 66
- TD-LTE: 38, 39, 40, 41, 46
- WCDMA: 1, 2, 5, 8
- GSM/GPRS: GSM-850, E-GSM-900, DCS-1800, PCS-1900
- Location: GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS
|Security & Authentication
- Biometric lock type: Fingerprint reader
- Security applications pre-loaded on device: Microsoft Authenticator
|Pen & Inking
|Supports all in-market generations of Surface Slim Pen, Surface Pen and Surface Hub 2 Pen
|Audio
- Mono speaker, Dual mic with noise suppression and echo cancellation optimized for productive use in all postures.
- Audio formats supported: 3GP, MP3, MP4, MKV, WAV, OGG, M4A, AAC, TS, AMR, FLAC, MID, MIDI, RTTL, RTX, OTA, IMY
- Qualcomm aptX Adaptive
|Exterior
- Exterior Material: Corning Gorilla Glass
- Color: Glacier
|Android Verison
|Android 10 with Microsoft Surface Duo UI
|Price
|$1,399