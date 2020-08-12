Microsoft just revealed a ton of new info about the Surface Duo dual-screen device

Apart from the pricing and availability information, Microsoft today revealed several new information regarding the new Surface Duo device. Read about them below.
- Surface Duo weighs 250 grams without any cover.
- Surface Duo packs 3,577mAh battery delivering up to 15.5 hours of video playback, up to 10 days of standby and up to 27 hours of voice call talk time.
- The device will support Fast Charging using the 18W power adapter provided in the box.
- There is a single speaker for sound output.
- Microsoft has included dual mic with noise suppression and echo cancellation for great audio experience during voice and video calls.
- Duo supports dual-sim (Nano SIM + eSIM). AT&T version of Surface Duo won’t support eSIM.
- The single 11MP main camera with F2.0 1.0um supports PDAF for faster auto focus.
- The 5.6-inch dual displays support 100% SRGB and 100% DCI-P3.
- Surface Duo supports all Surface Pen models.
Surface Duo device starts at $1399 and you can pre-order it today. Microsoft announced that the device will be generally available from September 10th.
Source: Microsoft
