Microsoft just revealed a ton of new info about the Surface Duo dual-screen device

Apart from the pricing and availability information, Microsoft today revealed several new information regarding the new Surface Duo device. Read about them below.

Surface Duo weighs 250 grams without any cover.

Surface Duo packs 3,577mAh battery delivering up to 15.5 hours of video playback, up to 10 days of standby and up to 27 hours of voice call talk time.

The device will support Fast Charging using the 18W power adapter provided in the box.

There is a single speaker for sound output.

Microsoft has included dual mic with noise suppression and echo cancellation for great audio experience during voice and video calls.

Duo supports dual-sim (Nano SIM + eSIM). AT&T version of Surface Duo won’t support eSIM.

The single 11MP main camera with F2.0 1.0um supports PDAF for faster auto focus.

The 5.6-inch dual displays support 100% SRGB and 100% DCI-P3.

Surface Duo supports all Surface Pen models.

Surface Duo device starts at $1399 and you can pre-order it today. Microsoft announced that the device will be generally available from September 10th.

Source: Microsoft