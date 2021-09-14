The second half of September is upon us, and with it comes another assortment of games coming to Xbox Game Pass, and this time there’s a lot.

Across just sixteen days, Xbox Game Pass will be getting a staggering thirteen games for you to enjoy, that’s nearly a game a day! As if it wasn’t enough to have so many games added, eight of those games are coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one!

Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 15

As the first of the day one releases coming to Xbox Game Pass in this haul, Flynn: Son of Crimson has you helping Flynn and his mythical companion Dex save Rosantica before the evil from The Scourge claims his home. In Flynn: Son of Crimson, you’ll go on a journey of discovery and conflict as you learn to master the power of Crimson Energy.

I Am Fish (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 16

Another of the day one Xbox Game Pass releases, I Am Fish is a charming, physics-based adventure starring four intrepid fish friends, forcibly separated from their home in a pet shop fish tank. Swim, fly, roll and chomp your way to the open ocean in a bid for freedom and to re-unite once again.

SkateBird (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 16

Grind on bendy straws, kickflip over staplers, and carve killer lines through cardboard and sticky tape parks in Skatebird, which is yet another day one launch onto Xbox Game Pass.

Superliminal (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 16

Perception is reality. In this mind-bending first-person puzzler, you escape a surreal dream world through solving impossible puzzles using the ambiguity of depth and perspective.

Aragami 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 17

Aragami 2 is a third-person stealth game where you play as an assassin with the power to control the shadows. Join the shadow clan and fight the invader armies to protect your people in another Xbox Game Pass day one release.

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 23

Lost Words is an atmospheric narrative adventure that takes place in the personal diary entries belonging to a young girl named Izzy that will unfold as you explore a fantasy land where words hold immense power.

Sable (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 23

Launching day one on Xbox Game Pass, in Sable you’ll embark on a unique and unforgettable journey as you guide Sable through her Gliding; a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes, capped by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders.

Subnautica: Below Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 23

Dive into a freezing underwater adventure on an alien planet. Below Zero is set two years after the original Subnautica. Return to Planet 4546B to uncover the truth behind a deadly cover-up. Survive by building habitats, crafting tools, & diving deeper into the world of Subnautica.

Tainted Grail: Conquest (PC) – September 23

A unique, infinitely replayable, story-driven hybrid between a deck-building Roguelike and an RPG game. Explore the ever-changing maps, fight with deadly enemies, and learn what happened to the cursed island of Avalon.

Lemnis Gate (Console and PC) – September 28

Lemnis Gate is the revolutionary turn-based combat strategy FPS taking place in a time loop that launches onto Xbox Game Pass on day one. Master the unique abilities of powerful deep-space operatives and compete in mind-bending four-dimensional battles.

Astria Ascending (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 30

Launching onto Xbox Game Pass on day one, in Astria Ascending you’ll explore a vast world on the brink of chaos in a mature, emotional JRPG. Experience an epic story with rewarding, turn-based combat and expansive customization rendered in glorious 4K hand-drawn visuals.

Unsighted (Console and PC) – September 30

Launching on Xbox Game Pass on day one: After a long war with the humans, the few androids that remain in Arcadia are running out of Anima, the energy that gives all robots consciousness. It’s up to you, Alma, to find a way to recover your memories and save your friends from becoming UNSIGHTED.

Phoenix Point (Console) – October 1

A mutating, alien menace threatens the last remnants of mankind. Only the Phoenix Project, a secret organization of the best minds and bravest soldiers left on earth, can repel the invasion and reverse the inevitable. Phoenix Point is coming to Xbox Game Pass with optimizations and changes specifically for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

As always as the month comes to a close there are a few games that will be leaving Xbox Game Pass. For this month, the games that are going on September 31st are: