During their recent Gamescom presentation, Xbox announced that Humble Games will be bringing 10 brand new indie titles to Xbox Game Pass on Day One.

It might not be the usual time of the month for more news about Xbox Game Pass, but we’re certainly not complaining, as 10 brand new indie games coming to Xbox’s already stellar games subscription service is always good news.

Each of these games is coming to us from publisher Humble Games, the same people behind the Humble Bundles, and each and every one of them is available not just on Xbox and PC, but also via the Cloud too.

Dodgeball Academia – Available Now

Dodgeball Academia is a sports RPG game featuring rookie dodgeball student, Otto. Join Otto and an eclectic cast of characters as they train to dominate on and off the courts of the academia.

Flynn: Son of Crimson – September 15th

Flynn: Son of Crimson is a handcrafted 2D action platformer that will take you on a journey of discovery and redemption throughout the war-ravaged island of Rosantica. Fighting off against the once banished Scourge, can you reclaim the guardian spirits and stop the Scourge’s terror?

Chinatown Detective Agency – Fall 2021

Chinatown Detective Agency is a cybernoir point and click adventure blending stunning retro design with innovative mechanics. Manage your detective agency and use real-world research to solve cases as you unravel a global conspiracy.

Archvale – 2021

Take up your weapon in this RPG bullet-hell world and embark on a journey to right wrongs from long ago. Only you can defeat the evil forces of the Undying guardians and reunite the world with the fabled Archvale.

Bushiden – 2021

Your sister has vanished and rumors swirl that Gaoh has been resurrected with an evil army at his command. Explore for cybernetic upgrades until you are powerful enough to defeat the diabolic Gaoh and his cybergentic army once and for all in this futuristic, action platformer!

Midnight Fight Express – 2021

Fight your way across the city in a brutal romp that mixes old school brawlers and fast-paced motion-captured combat. Battle across multiple, distinct hand-crafted levels on foot or a variety of vehicles.

Next Space Rebels – 2021

Order some parts online, get your camera, and grow your StarTube channel through rocket tinkering and often wacky challenges! With great fame comes great responsibility, and a sudden wrench in your path to greatness will take you on a journey towards space.

UNSIGHTED – 2021

After a long war with the humans, the few androids that remain in Arcadia are running out of Anima, the energy that gives all robots consciousness. It’s up to you, Alma, to find a way to recover your memories and save your friends from becoming UNSIGHTED.

Unpacking – 2021

Unpacking is a zen puzzle game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home. Part block-fitting puzzle, part home decoration, you are invited to create a satisfying living space while learning clues about the life you’re unpacking.

SIGNALIS – TBA

A classic survival horror experience with a unique aesthetic, full of melancholic mystery. Investigate a dark secret, solve puzzles, fight off nightmarish creatures and navigate dystopian, surreal retrotech worlds as Elster, a technician Replika searching for her lost dreams.