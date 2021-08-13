In an interview with GamesRadar, Xbox boss Phil Spencer spoke about the future of Xbox and how we shouldn’t expect the Xbox App to come to other consoles any time soon.

For a while now there have been the murmurings of rumours that Xbox might be planning to bring their Xbox App, and by extension Xbox Game Pass, to the Nintendo Switch however thanks to this GamesRadar interview it appears these rumours won’t materialise much more than that.

“We have no plans to bring it to any other kind of closed platforms right now, mainly because those closed platforms don’t want something like Game Pass,” Spencer told GamesRadar.

In the interview, Spencer said he “can see why the disruption of Game Pass is not something that they want right now,” and that instead Xbox will continue to pursue the “ton of open platforms out there for us to grow in: the web, PC, and mobile.”

Spencer went on to say that “all of our focus, frankly, is on those platforms,” however he later revealed that Xbox hasn’t ruled out the possibility of the Xbox App or Xbox Game Pass being on other platforms entirely.

“In the end,” he told GamesRadar, “when we say we want everybody to be able to play on Xbox, we really mean if we can bring that full experience to a device that players want, we are totally open to those discussions,” so there is still hope yet for the cross-console Xbox Game Pass future.

While Xbox Game Pass on the Nintendo Switch or PlayStation’s consoles might be a while away, Xbox does have plans to bring Xbox Game Pass to Smart TV’s and more devices in the future in order to make the service, and gaming as a whole, as accessible as possible.