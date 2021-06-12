In the lead up to E3 2021’s main show lineup, the Guerrilla Collective has taken to the digital stage to show off plenty of indie darlings, including the entrancing Sable, which has a new trailer.

With striking visuals, Sable has caught people’s eyes ever since its announcement at E3 2018, but we’ve not really known what it’s about as details have been kept remarkably vague.

Now, at long last, we finally have a gameplay trailer to give us another glimpse into Sable’s world of platforming and exploration.

This latest trailer shows off some truly incredible vistas which we can’t wait to dive into and explore, even if that’s all there is to do, as we don’t see much beyond exploring and gesturing at NPC’s.

Thankfully, IGN has recently shown off 13 minutes of exclusive gameplay for us to admire, which shows off the early game climbing, questing, and exploration on a hoverbike that’ll be the staples of the gameplay.

With Sable set to release on September 23rd 2021 for PC and Xbox, we’re not too far away from finding out exactly what it’s like.