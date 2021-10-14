Mojang has announced the last of the three potential mobs that could come to Minecraft thanks to the upcoming player vote, which will be happening as part of Minecraft Live.

Alongside looking adorable, which is par for the course at this point, the Copper Golem would add a new dimension to Minecraft’s complicated Redstone systems, a touch of randomness.

This is because the player craftable Copper Golem just loves to press copper buttons, which will also be a new addition to the game. Unlike the usual Redstone circuitry which is boring and predictable, the Copper Golem will just push whichever button they choose whenever they so like, letting skilled crafters create even more elaborate and bizarre contraptions.

Similarly to other copper items and blocks, the Copper Golem will slowly oxidize over time, turning the once lively Copper Golem into little more than a decorative statue.

The player vote, which will decide the next mob, is due to be decided on Twitter during the upcoming Minecraft Live, which will start on the 16th of October at Noon ET / 5 PM BST.

With all of the potential mobs now revealed, which one would you like to see being added to Minecraft, the Glare, the Allay, or the Copper Golem?