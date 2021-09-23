According to Windows Central Minecraft developer Mojang has “at least two all-new projects” planned that aren’t Minecraft or Minecraft Dungeons.

“One thing I know for sure: There is more Minecraft coming,” Windows Central’s Jez Cordon wrote in a recent article, with that information coming thanks to their “trusted sources” which will hopefully be right on the money.

In the article, Cordon admits that “I have no idea exactly what those games might look like,” but with Mojang posting pixel-art concept art on Instagram, it’s possible that one of their future projects could look something like that.

With Minecraft being one of the biggest games of all time, it’s hardly a surprise that Mojang, and their owners Microsoft, would want to capitalize on that success in future projects, as there is undoubtedly massive potential.

While news of new games is definitely exciting, it’s important to remember that Mojang’s other Minecraft projects haven’t always been successful in the past. While Minecraft Dungeons has maintained popularity with its many expansions, Minecraft Earth definitely didn’t garner the same following as it was shut down earlier this year.

With Minecraft Live kicking off next month on October 16th with “in-depth interviews, exciting reveals, a nail-biting vote, and puns galore,” there’s a chance we might hear news about any upcoming projects there, but these new Minecraft games are likely a long ways off yet.