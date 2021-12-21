Rockstar has announced that they’re giving away free PC games this holiday, but only to those who purchased the much-maligned Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

Unlike Epic Games, who are giving away a free game, every single day, from the 16th until the 30th of December, Rockstar has decided to make gift-giving a chore, as you’re only entitled to free stuff if you’ve handed over your wallet before.

To make it even worse, what you handed over your wallet for was utter tripe at launch, so much so that the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition had to be pulled from sale, in order to fix issues with the game.

Rockstar has already apologized to players for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition’s litany of issues and while this may not be classified as reparations, it’ll definitely help appease relations between customer and corporation.

Here’s what you’re able to claim if you purchase, or purchased, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition

Max Payne 3

L.A. Noire

Bully: Scholarship Edition

A Great White Shark Cash Card for GTA Online

55 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online

You’re still able to purchase Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition and claim this “complimentary PC product,” until the 6th of January 2022, so make sure you don’t miss out if you want to grab some Rockstar games both new and old.